Juniper Networks Announces 2023 Elevate Awards Winners

Juniper honors customers using AI and automation to unlock new ways to deliver experience-first outcomes

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced the winners of the 2023 Elevate Awards, honoring customers delivering exceptional experiences to their consumers and communities. The Elevate Awards celebrate the most innovative companies that are using emergent technologies to disrupt the status quo, power connections and drive their businesses forward for good.





The Elevate Awards winners, finalists and honorees represent over twenty countries, showcasing the depth of innovation happening across the globe. Categories recognized customers in seven key categories – AI Innovation, Business Transformation, Data Center of the Future, Empowering Change, Experience First, Security Excellence and 5G Leadership. The selection process involved a combination of Juniper executive and external judges selecting the finalists and winners.

The 2023 Elevate Award winners are:

AI Innovation: ServiceNow is the winner in the AI Innovation category as an industry leader accelerating its business through network automation. By migrating its network to a next-generation, full-stack wired, wireless and SD-WAN solution, ServiceNow reduced capital and operating expenses by 60%, eliminated 90% of employee-reported wireless issues and enabled amazing employee experiences.

For the first time, Juniper is announcing a Grand Winner that best embodies its mission to deliver network experiences that transform how people connect, work and live. The 2023 Grand Winner is ServiceNow. The executive judging panel was impressed by the outward vision and stellar results, which truly transformed the experiences ServiceNow is known for.

“ Our customers are leading the way in proving just how crucial the global network is to the world today,” said Rami Rahim, CEO at Juniper Networks. “ From using AI to deliver flawless user experiences that millions count on to serving as stewards of the planet by dramatically cutting network power consumption with automation, Juniper’s annual Elevate Awards remind us that technology has the power to unlock remarkable outcomes.”

Finalists across all categories include:

5G Leadership : Crown Castle and Unified National Networks

: Crown Castle and Unified National Networks AI Innovation : UK Ministry of Justice and City of Parkland

: UK Ministry of Justice and City of Parkland Business Transformation : Halfords and Zayo

: Halfords and Zayo Data Center of the Future : Fastweb and Shaare Zedek Medical Center

: Fastweb and Shaare Zedek Medical Center Empowering Change : Greenergy and The University of Tokyo

: Greenergy and The University of Tokyo Experience First : KK Networks and Sunet

: KK Networks and Sunet Security Excellence: VolkerWessels

To learn more about Juniper’s Elevate Awards and its honorees, visit the Juniper website here.

