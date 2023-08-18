Juniper Group Acquires Vervotech, a Leading Hotel and Room Mapping Solutions Provider

Juniper Group is a distinguished portfolio company of Vela Software and one of the esteemed operating groups of Constellation Software Inc., a TSX-listed publicly traded company.









PALMA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CSU #ConstellationSoftware–Juniper Group is excited to announce the successful acquisition of Vervotech, a tech start-up making significant strides in the Travel Industry with innovative products, particularly hotel mapping and room mapping solutions.

Vervotech’s flagship product, Vervotech Mappings, has gained widespread recognition in the travel sector for its ability to ensure consistency and accuracy in hotel data. This strategic addition complements Juniper’s powerful booking engine, setting the stage for a synergistic collaboration that aims to revolutionize the industry.

With this acquisition, Vervotech gains access to Juniper’s extensive resources and vast industry knowledge. This empowers the company to enhance the capabilities of its products, making them more intelligent and efficient, while also investing further in research and development to remain at the forefront of cutting-edge travel technology.

“Joining forces with Juniper is an incredible opportunity for Vervotech to impact the global travel industry. By combining our expertise with Juniper’s industry-leading booking engine, we’ll deliver unparalleled value to our customers and partners,” said Sanjay Ghare, Co-founder and CEO of Vervotech. “Leveraging Juniper’s network and resources, we aim to establish a strong foothold in Europe, North America, and the Middle East, providing cutting-edge solutions to a diverse range of travel companies and enhancing their business performance.”

With this acquisition, Vervotech will continue to operate independently, driven by the same passion and dedication that has made them a leading force in the travel technology sector. This will enable Vervotech to integrate with more tech partners, alongside Juniper Travel Technology, allowing the company to serve more customers around the world.

“We are excited to welcome Vervotech to the Juniper family,” said Jaime Sastre, CEO at Juniper Group. “Their mapping products and solutions perfectly align with our vision of driving transformation in the travel industry through advanced technology. With Vervotech’s expertise, we are confident in providing our customers and our travel technology companies with even more comprehensive and reliable mapping solutions, empowering them to thrive in today’s competitive landscape.”

About Juniper Group: Juniper Group, an operating portfolio of Vela Software and Constellation Software (TSX: CSU) focused on acquiring, managing, and building world-class businesses forever, is a fast-growing family of Vertical Market Software companies operating in travel, aviation, banking, insurance, healthcare, public sector and oil & gas verticals.

About Vervotech: Vervotech is a tech start-up known for its ground-breaking products, including Vervotech Mappings, which has gained recognition in the travel industry for its data accuracy and consistency. Vervotech’s solutions empower travel companies to streamline hotel data and elevate their customer experiences.

