Jumpmind President and CEO Joe Corbin to Lead Panel on Agility at Scale and Digitalizing the In-Store Experience at The Retail Summit 2024 in Dubai

Jumpmind is a sponsor of the event focused on retail innovation and agility

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jumpmind, Inc., a leading provider of innovative retail technology solutions, today announced the company’s involvement in The Retail Summit 2024 taking place April 23-24 at the Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai.





In 2023, Jumpmind marked its entry into the Middle East, as the company continues to expand its growing customer base of retailers leveraging the company’s innovative retail tech solutions worldwide.

Digital disruption and a change in consumer expectations are driving a profound transformation in retail. A new generation of retailers are delivering a winning combination of outstanding service and ground-breaking use of technology to deliver the memorable shopping experiences that consumers crave. The Retail Summit facilitates discussion across the ecosystem, including how to innovate, embrace digital and build an agile organization, enabling retailers to thrive in this environment.

The conference agenda is focused on critical challenges and diverse opportunities facing retailers worldwide, with tracks on AI, Brick & Mortar, Data, Digital, Macroeconomics, Supply Chain, Sustainability and Ethics, and Talent.

Jumpmind CEO and President Joe Corbin will moderate a panel discussion on “Agility at Scale – Pivoting Digitalization In-Store and Enhancing Brand Experiences” on April 23 from 3:40 to 4:20 p.m. local time.

Retail executive panelists will include:

Vishal Kapil, CIO of GMG Group;

Vinay Kumar, CTO of Landmark Group;

Marcella Wartenbergh, CEO of AWWG; and,

Arun Chandra Mohan, Chief Digital Officer of Majid Al Futtaim – Retail.

Event attendees will learn how to navigate the complexities of in-store digital transformation and hear from the brands that are radically transforming their architecture and operating models. They’ll also discover how leading retailers are innovating, modernizing and harnessing disruptive in-store technologies to amplify the store experience, while simultaneously streamlining the role of store associates.

“In today’s omnichannel retail world, the store is more relevant than ever before,” says Corbin. “Retailers are needing to bring immersive digital experiences into the store that inspire shoppers while working to make it easier for associates to deliver the experiences that customers expect. I’m excited to lead this panel of retail executives that promises to both delight and inform the Retail Summit audience on the crucial topic of in-store digital transformation.”

About Jumpmind

Jumpmind is a leading provider of innovative retail technology solutions. Our cloud-native, mobile POS platform empowers retailers to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and achieve sustainable growth. With a future-proof architecture and a focus on delivering exceptional value to our clients, Jumpmind is committed to shaping the future of retail technology. Jumpmind powers inspired in-store experiences for a growing list of leading retailers, including: American Eagle Outfitters, Build-A-Bear Workshop, Petco, Reitmans Canada Ltd., The Paper Store and The Vitamin Shoppe. Learn more about Jumpmind at www.jumpmind.com.

