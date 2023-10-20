Jump Into the Unexpected: Super Mario Bros. Wonder Launches Today for Nintendo Switch

New 2D Side-Scrolling Adventure Introduces Wonder Flowers That Trigger Dramatic Changes to the Gameplay

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SuperMarioBrosWonder–Today’s launch of the Super Mario Bros. Wonder game for the Nintendo Switch system builds on the rich, multi-decade legacy of the original Super Mario Bros. game and is the first new 2D side-scrolling Mario game for a console in more than 10 years. A launch event on Oct. 19 at Nintendo NY in Rockefeller Plaza gave fans the chance to mingle with Mario, Luigi and Peach and enjoy an immersive experience inspired by the game. Watch the launch trailer here.









Also in time for Mario’s new adventure, a Mario-themed Nintendo Switch – OLED Model: Mario Red Edition system is also available now at a suggested retail price of $349.99.*

In Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the benevolent Prince Florian invites Mario and his friends to the Flower Kingdom. But Bowser, the King of the Koopas, has other plans. With just a single touch of the Wonder Flower, Bowser merges with Prince Florian’s castle. As a result of his newfound power, chaos spreads across the land. Now it’s up to Mario and pals to stop Bowser and save the Flower Kingdom.

In the Flower Kingdom, expect the unexpected. Wonder Flowers thrive off this world’s mysterious power and release it when in bloom. When you touch a Wonder Flower in a course, a Wonder effect will trigger, causing dramatic changes. Pipes might start moving, the terrain may tilt, your perspective can change or you might float through space. There are even Wonders that can transform your character into a Goomba or a Spike-Ball.

The game also features the debut of new power-ups such as the Elephant Fruit, which allows Mario and some of his friends to transform into Elephant form. Throw around your weight – and your nose – as you swing your trunk to attack enemies, destroy blocks and dash across large gaps. The Drill form makes dealing with spiky or hard-headed enemies a breeze. And the Bubble form lets you blow bubbles to bounce on or to defeat enemies.

As the adventure progresses, players will be able to earn a variety of different in-game badges, each with its own special abilities. Players can overcome obstacles with the Wall-Climb Jump and Crouching High Jump Badges, enjoy an underwater burst of speed courtesy of the Dolphin Kick Badge, shoot vines in mid-air and stick to walls with the Grappling Vine Badge or confuse enemies – and possibly themselves! – by going completely invisible with the Invisibility Badge. Some badges will also give players useful bonuses, such as an extra Super Mushroom, bonus coins for defeating enemies or the ability to detect hidden items in courses.

Up to four people can play in local co-op** on one Nintendo Switch system. Defeated players will float around the course as ghosts, but if another player reaches them before time runs out, they’ll jump right back into action, and the group won’t lose any lives.

While playing online***, players can get together with friends in a shared room. There they can see which courses their friends are playing, play the same course together or even turn most courses into a friendly race. When playing solo online, players from around the world will appear as live player shadows in courses and on the world map in real time. Players can come back to life by bumping into a live player shadow. They can also assist fellow online players by placing a standee that can revive ghosts. The game will display how much a player has helped others online through their number of Heart Points.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is now available at select retailers, in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com at a suggested retail price of $59.99. To learn more information about Super Mario Bros. Wonder, visit https://www.nintendo.com/store/products/super-mario-bros-wonder-switch/.

To celebrate the launch of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, My Nintendo members can enter for a chance to win a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood, where they can experience the excitement of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™. For more details on how to enter the sweepstakes****, visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/0ca7f174daefea31.

Remember that Nintendo Switch features parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.

