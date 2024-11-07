Home Business Wire Jumio Partners with LatticeFlow AI to Strengthen AI-powered Identity Verification for Compliance...
Jumio Partners with LatticeFlow AI to Strengthen AI-powered Identity Verification for Compliance and Fraud Prevention

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jumio, the leading provider of automated, AI-driven identity verification, risk signals and compliance solutions, today announced its strategic partnership with LatticeFlow AI, a Swiss-based company enabling trustworthy AI systems. As part of this collaboration, Jumio will leverage LatticeFlow’s AI platform to proactively identify model failure modes, boost performance and strengthen fraud protection across the Jumio Platform.


Jumio will now benefit from LatticeFlow AI Vision to validate model performance and reliability. By integrating LatticeFlow’s state-of-the-art computer vision capabilities, Jumio aims to further improve model fairness, reduce fraud and meet emerging regulatory requirements — specifically in preparation for the EU AI Act’s increased governance obligations.

“Ensuring that our AI models are both safe and reliable is critical to providing the highest level of protection for our customers,” said Alix Melchy, Jumio VP of AI. “By partnering with LatticeFlow AI, we’re taking a proactive approach to identifying potential risks and enhancing the security of our AI models. This partnership is not just about improving performance—it’s about staying ahead of industry regulations and ensuring compliance with emerging AI standards.”

Advancing AI Compliance for the EU AI Act

The EU AI Act is set to regulate certain AI systems based on their risk, making robust compliance strategies essential for companies like Jumio. By leveraging LatticeFlow AI, Jumio will be better equipped to meet these regulatory standards while continuing to innovate in AI-driven identity verification.

This partnership positions Jumio at the forefront of AI compliance, reinforcing its leadership in fraud prevention and identity verification.

“We are honored to partner with Jumio to help advance the performance and safety of their identity verification solutions,” said Tom Ulrich, SVP & GM of North America at LatticeFlow AI. “Our collaboration enables Jumio to accelerate AI innovation, while ensuring compliance with upcoming regulations like the EU AI Act.”

About LatticeFlow AI

LatticeFlow AI’s deep technology empowers organizations to build AI models that are robust, safe, trustworthy, and compliant. LatticeFlow’s pioneering platform is the first to comprehensively validate AI applications against emerging global standards, including the EU AI Act and over 25 ISO AI standards. By ensuring thorough validation of both AI data and models, the company enables organizations to mitigate risks, improve performance, and meet stringent regulatory requirements.

