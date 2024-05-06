Jumio Named Identity Verification Market Leader in 12th Annual Global InfoSec Awards

Recognition underscores Jumio’s role as industry leader in trusted identity solutions

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jumio, the leading provider of automated, AI-driven identity verification, risk signals and compliance solutions, today announced its recognition as the market leader for identity verification by Cyber Defense Magazine as part of the 12th annual Global InfoSec Awards.









Jumio Identity Verification solutions use artificial intelligence, machine learning and biometrics to automate the verification process and help companies improve conversion rates, comply with AML and KYC regulations and better detect fraud — all while delivering a definitive, risk-based answer in seconds. Jumio pioneered the ID + selfie approach to identity verification and provides unmatched global coverage, supporting over 5,000 ID types across more than 200 countries and territories.

“Criminals are constantly innovating, deploying complex attacks that are outpacing traditional security methods,” said Jumio CEO Robert Prigge. “Jumio provides organizations with the intelligence they need to identify legitimate users and build a strong line of defense against fraud. This recognition is a testament to our dedication to empowering businesses to establish and maintain trust online.”

“Jumio embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

To learn more about Jumio and its award-winning, AI-powered solutions, visit jumio.com.

About Jumio

Jumio helps organizations to know and trust their customers online. From account opening to ongoing monitoring, the Jumio platform provides advanced identity verification, risk signals and compliance solutions that help you accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust.

Leveraging powerful technology including automation, biometrics, AI/machine learning, liveness detection and no-code orchestration with hundreds of data sources, Jumio helps you fight fraud and financial crime, onboard good customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC and AML. Jumio has processed more than 1 billion transactions spanning over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions.

Based in Sunnyvale, Jumio operates globally with offices and representation in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. Jumio is backed by Centana Growth Partners, Great Hill Partners and Millennium Technology Value Partners.

For more information, please visit www.jumio.com.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

