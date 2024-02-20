Home Business Wire Jumio Announces Igor Beckerman as Chief Financial Officer
Business Wire

Jumio Announces Igor Beckerman as Chief Financial Officer

di Business Wire

Seasoned executive brings three decades of experience developing and executing financial plans and programs for Fortune 500, enterprise software and B2B start-up companies




SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jumio, the leading provider of automated, end-to-end identity verification, risk assessment and compliance solutions, today announced the addition of Igor Beckerman as chief financial officer.

Beckerman has three decades of finance leadership experience, most notably as leading customer success platform Gainsight’s first-ever CFO, and at Marketo, where he served through the IPO and the eventual acquisition by Vista Equity Partners in 2016. He was most recently the CFO at Newsela, and also held senior leadership roles at Precise Software Solutions and Symantec. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Stanford University and a bachelor of arts in economics (with honors) from The University of California, Berkeley.

Beckerman’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for Jumio, as its market-leading, AI-powered solutions are reaching record-breaking automation and quality rates.

“The identity landscape is facing a seismic upheaval, and Igor joining our team of innovators is just another step we’re taking to ensure Jumio remains the clear leader in this space,” said Jumio CEO Robert Prigge.

“I’m thrilled to join Jumio at such an integral moment in the company’s evolution and look forward to helping make 2024 the company’s best year yet,” Beckerman said.

To learn more about Jumio and its award-winning, AI-powered solutions, visit jumio.com.

About Jumio

Jumio helps organizations to know and trust their customers online. From account opening to ongoing monitoring, the Jumio platform provides advanced identity verification, risk signals and compliance solutions that help you accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust.

Leveraging powerful technology including automation, biometrics, AI/machine learning, liveness detection and no-code orchestration with hundreds of data sources, Jumio helps you fight fraud and financial crime, onboard good customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC and AML. Jumio has processed more than 1 billion transactions spanning over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions.

Based in Sunnyvale, Jumio operates globally with offices and representation in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. Jumio is backed by Centana Growth Partners, Great Hill Partners and Millennium Technology Value Partners.

For more information, please visit www.jumio.com.

Contacts

U.S. Media Contact
Allison Knight

10Fold Communications

jumio@10fold.com
806-570-9819

Europe Media Contact
Harriet King

FleishmanHillard UK

harriet.king@fleishman.com
+44 7765673794

APAC Media Contact
Luke Nazir

FINN Partners

Luke.Nazir@finnpartners.com
+65 8139 2504

