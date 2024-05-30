Julian Lennon to Unveil New Photography Exhibition in Venice: ‘Whispers – A Julian Lennon Retrospective’

Lennon’s latest art exhibition explores the intimate connection between humanity, nature, and conservation through a heartfelt lens

VENICE, Italy–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Le Stanze della Fotografia – an international center for research and the appreciation of photography and the culture of the image, joint initiative by Marsilio Arte and Fondazione Giorgio Cini – is pleased to announce a landmark exhibition by acclaimed artist Julian Lennon, titled ‘Whispers – A Julian Lennon Retrospective.’ This highly anticipated exhibition will be open to the public from August 28 to November 24, 2024. The unique photography collection is a captivating journey through Lennon’s illustrious career.





The exhibition, curated by Julian Lennon and Sandrina Bonetti Rubelli, showcases a rich body of work that spans Lennon’s diverse artistic journey, from his early days in music to his extensive portfolio in photography. Through this retrospective, visitors will experience the evolution of Lennon’s artistic voice, steeped in humanitarianism and inspired by his philanthropic endeavors for his nonprofit, The White Feather Foundation.

“It is inspiring to bring Julian Lennon’s Work to Venice in what will be a composite Retrospective,” says Sandrina Bonetti Rubelli, co-curator of the exhibition. “In a city vulnerable and fragile as well as layered with Art, History, and facing continuous challenges and contradictions, this exhibition will merge seamlessly with its multifaceted aspects: from the cultural intensity of its Art Biennale to the glamour of its Film Festival, to the Environment, to a Soulful Introspection into themes dear to the individual and community alike, this is more than just a collection of photographs; it’s a glimpse and focus into the Soul and Mind of an Artist, who has Life in its broadest sense at heart, and uses his Insight and Craft to inspire and raise awareness to deep and meaningful causes.”

“When you think of Venice, you think of Beauty, Art and Culture,” says Lennon. “To be able to showcase my Photography work in a place as prestigious as Le Stanze della Fotografia – International Center for Photography – alongside a Helmut Newton Retrospective, during the Art Biennale, the Film Festival, and the Homo Faber Journey into human life through Craft, equals embracing a unique Life Experience, and is something very, very special. This Retrospective is not just about Photography, it’s about embracing the subtle yet powerful moments that remind us of our privilege to preserve and cherish our Life on this Planet.”

Tickets for ‘Whispers – A Julian Lennon Retrospective’ are available for purchase on the Le Stanze della Fotografia website and at the venue. The same tickets also give access to the retrospective “Helmut Newton. Legacy”, one of the most complete exhibitions devoted to the photographer, and displayed at Le Stanze until November 24, 2024. For more information, including opening hours and special events, please visit StanzedellaFotografia.it/en.

ABOUT Le Stanze della Fotografia

Le Stanze della Fotografia, the new centre entirely dedicated to photography, has opened its doors in 2023, as the result of the joint initiative of Marsilio Arte and Fondazione Giorgio Cini, where the new space is located, on the suggestive island of San Giorgio Maggiore, in Venice. Recent exhibitions have been dedicated to Ugo Mulas, Paolo Pellegrin, and, still ongoing, Helmut Newton.

After more than a decade of experience in photography at La Casa dei Tre Oci (now home of the Berggruen Institute Europe) with international exhibitions devoted to masters such as Elliot Erwitt, Sebastião Salgado, David LaChapelle and retrospectives focused on authors such as Willy Ronis and Sabine Weiss, Marsilio Arte has conceived, with Fondazione Cini, Le Stanze della Fotografia as a centre of research, workshops, seminars, meetings, in the conviction that photography is one of the most interesting modern and contemporary artistic languages. The artistic directorship is entrusted to Denis Curti, who boasts vast experience in the world of photography.

