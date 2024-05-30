JRNI Partners With Backbase To Modernize the Way Financial Institutions Connect With Customers

Backbase & JRNI integration allows financial institution customers and front-office agents to seamlessly and securely book virtual and in-person appointments, offering a modernized system for customer engagement





BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Customerengagement—JRNI, the leader in enterprise-scale global customer engagement for financial services, today announced an integration with Backbase, the creator of the Engagement Banking Platform.

The integration allows customers of financial institutions to seamlessly and securely book virtual and in-person appointments leading to improved customer satisfaction, loyalty, and staff efﬁciency. This combination will offer financial institutions an end-to-end embedded experience from initial engagement to ongoing relationship management and support.

JRNI’s Self-Scheduling Appointment booking solution will be made available as an out-of-the-box add-on integrated within Backbase’s Digital Assist offering.

Backbase Digital Assist frees customer-facing teams at financial institutions from using multiple systems and empowers them with the tools for quick resolution & upsell, in one unified solution, thereby significantly reducing customer servicing costs.

Roland Boojien, General Manager of Ecosystems at Backbase stated: “We believe that the banking experience is enriched by building trust through personal connections. This partnership aims to seamlessly provide convenient personal connections in banking and wealth management, effortlessly uniting customers and trusted advisors at their preferred time and location.

Boojien further expressed that “JRNI clearly aligns with Backbase’s vision to assist financial institutions in modernizing their customer engagement approach, while empowering their employees. Marc Abraham, Product Director at Backbase added: “With their 17+ years of expertise in delivering personalized and flexible customer experiences, coupled with strong technology, and global-enterprise scale, JRNI was the right partner to help us continue to redefine trusted human connections for our customers”.

Phil Meer, JRNI CEO added “Backbase Digital Assist helps make interactions more efficient, effective, and of higher value. JRNI’s engagement capabilities complement Backbase’s offering to drive trusted connections and relationships. Backbase shares our vision and its global platform prioritizes customer engagement as a critical pillar.”

About JRNI

JRNI is the leading enterprise engagement platform for scheduling & accelerating successful experiences across the entire customer journey at scale. With apps for facilitating appointments, queuing, and events, plus an industry-leading analytics tool, JRNI helps businesses offer remote and in-person experiences that build stronger customer relationships, improve customer satisfaction and loyalty, and increase revenue and efficiency. JRNI is backed by AKMAZO CAPITAL. To learn more about JRNI, visit https://www.jrni.com. For more information on the JRNI & Backbase partnership, visit https://www.jrni.com/partner-backbase.

About Backbase

Backbase is on a mission to re-architect banking around the customer.

We are the creators of the Engagement Banking Platform – a composable platform that empowers banks to accelerate their digital transformation through progressively modernizing their main customer journeys. From onboarding, to servicing, lending and investing, our platform streamlines every aspect of the customer and employee journey. Pre-integrated with leading core systems and cutting-edge fintechs, it enables institutions to unlock innovation at scale, driving instant value creation.

Industry analysts Forrester, Gartner, Celent, Omdia and IDC continuously recognize Backbase’s category leadership. Over 150 financials around the world have embraced the Backbase Engagement Banking Platform — including AIB, Banorte, Barclays, BIAT, Bank of the Philippine Islands, BDO, BNP Paribas, Banque Saudi Fransi, BRD, Citibank, Discovery Bank, First National Bank, HDFC, Ila Bank, KeyBank, Lloyds Banking Group, NatWest, Navy Federal Credit Union, OTP Group, PostFinance, Raiffeisen, Standard Bank, Saudi National Bank, Société Générale, Truist, and TPBank.

Backbase is a private fintech company, founded in 2003 in Amsterdam (Global HQ), with regional offices in Atlanta (Americas HQ), Cardiff, Dubai, Hyderabad, Kraków, London, Mexico City, Singapore (Asia HQ), Sydney, and Toronto.

