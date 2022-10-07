Joyride Announces Rollout of Joyride Wallet for Web3 Mobile Game Developers

Wallet Already Being Used by More than 3 Million Players (and Growing) is now Available for Partners who Apply for Joyride’s Publishing Program

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Joyride Games, Inc., a leading web3 game publisher and developer, today announced it will be making its Joyride Wallet available to key developer partners who participate in their publishing program. A key pillar in Joyride’s mission to on-board a billion players to blockchain games, the Joyride Wallet gives players an easy-to-use and flexible solution to manage their game-related blockchain assets – including NFTs and in-game tokens – across mobile web, iOS and Android. Mobile game developers can sign up at www.onjoyride.com/developers for consideration.

“This Summer has been termed a ‘Crypto Winter’ with dramatic volatility in NFT and token values, ecosystem shifts, and consumer sentiment shifts, but that turbulence is pretty natural whenever a new ecosystem is being created,” said Omar Siddiqui, CEO and Founder of Joyride. “Our approach has been to keep our heads down and build great mobile games and infrastructure services to power an ecosystem of approachable titles that will on-board millions – and eventually billions – of players to blockchain.”

In the last two months, Joyride has released Solitaire Blitz, one of the most popular mobile Web3 games in the market, and Trickshot Blitz, currently among the Top 10 game dapps. Both are powered by the Joyride Wallet, with millions of users driving continually increasing engagement:

The average Joyride Wallet user is spending more than 40 minutes playing Joyride games per day and conducting >8 on-chain transactions per week.

Our >800k MAUs are powering nearly 50 million blockchain game transactions, representing >40% of all transactions per month on the Flow blockchain

“If the growth of our games and Joyride’s Wallet is any indication, there is a stable and growing audience for quality, differentiated web3 games on mobile, and in particular for titles that are approachable and that gently on-board users to blockchain to add value to their game experience,” added Siddiqui.

By using the Joyride Wallet, developers are able to take advantage of an easy-to-use and robust solution for their players’ blockchain assets and tap into the millions of players in Joyride’s growing game network. Using the Joyride Wallet will also benefit power users, as the wallet supports export of their blockchain assets to external wallets as well.

For more information, please visit www.onjoyride.com and join the Joyride Games Discord community. Solitaire Blitz and Trickshot Blitz, both launched on the Flow blockchain in partnership with the RLY Network, are accessible for select geographies on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

About Joyride

Joyride is a web3 publishing platform for game studios backed by leading blockchain ecosystem partners such as SuperLayer, Coinbase Ventures, Dapper Labs, Animoca Brands, Mirana Ventures, OpenSea, Liberty City Ventures, Solana Ventures, KuCoin Ventures, and OKX Ventures. Optimized for the Unity ecosystem, Joyride allows game developers to build and launch blockchain-powered casual games on iOS and Android. The company’s technology platform provides NFT and fungible token economy support as well as the Joyride Wallet, a consumer-friendly blockchain wallet, and is provided to studio partners with market-leading publishing and live operations capabilities as well.

Joyride has already announced Solitaire Blitz, Trickshot Blitz, and Tennis Champs as initial titles built on the company’s platforms. The Tennis Champs Genesis NFT collection, available on OpenSea, sold out in 30 seconds on its debut with the game now in beta with community members.

For more information:

Please contact joyride@fortyseven.com for all media inquiries.

Please visit the Joyride Press Kit for assets.

Contacts

Sibel Sunar



fortyseven communications for Joyride Games



sibel@fortyseven.com