Joyful Chaos Wherever You Go! Warcraft Rumble™ Launches at BlizzCon on November 3

Command mini-but-mighty armies of legendary Warcraft characters in fast-paced, strategic battles when Warcraft Rumble launches later this year

Players who pre-register and complete the tutorial within two weeks of launch will receive a set of mecha-great in-game cosmetic rewards

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Players are invited to experience the dazzling new sensation that’s been sweeping Azeroth, when Blizzard Entertainment’s mobile action strategy game Warcraft Rumble™ launches worldwide* on Android and iOS devices on November 3, live at BlizzCon! In taverns from Winterspring to Booty Bay, Horde and Alliance alike are gathering around a marvelous new machine, which brings miniature versions of their famous heroes and villains to life to do battle in strategic, frantic skirmishes.









“Warcraft Rumble is a joyful (and mobile!) expression of the greatest hits of Azeroth, lovingly crafted by a team with deep roots in the Warcraft universe,” said Vik Saraf, executive producer of Warcraft Rumble. “Thanks to the support of players who participated in our closed beta, our ongoing regional soft launch has been invigorating, and now it’s time to let the rest of the world join in the fun. We can’t wait to get Warcraft Rumble into players’ hands worldwide on November 3. We’re confident that whether you’re new to the Warcraft universe or a long-time veteran, you’ll find the perfect army to unleash your personal brand of joyful chaos!”

The first Warcraft game built from the ground up for mobile allows you to build and command miniature armies made up of heroes, villains, and creatures from the Warcraft universe. Deploy legendary characters from throughout Warcraft history—featuring the likes of Jaina Proudmoore, Grommash Hellscream, Hogger, and more—as you put your strategy skills to the test in a variety of gameplay modes, both solo and against other players. Each mission in the massive single-player campaign presents a distinct, bite-sized strategic puzzle to solve, while deep player-versus-player systems, deadly Dungeons, and many other gameplay modes hold plenty of challenges for players of all skill levels.

In celebration of the upcoming launch of Warcraft Rumble, Blizzard Entertainment will be giving away 3D-printer blueprints for Warcraft Rumble Minis for free throughout the month of October on Mini Mondays! Starting this week with the Alliance, each week will feature a new family of Minis and their blueprints, as well as some helpful tips and tricks for how to make the most of their unique strengths in Warcraft Rumble.

Moreover, players who complete the tutorial within two weeks of launch will receive a set of four mecha-themed items to customize the in-game look of both their profiles and armies. Players can pre-register now to be notified when Warcraft Rumble is available!

As a final surprise for the citizens of Azeroth looking to gear up for launch, starting today, players in World of Warcraft® will be able to find Warcraft Rumble arcade machines in the taverns of the four major Dragonflight zones, as well as Valdrakken, Orgrimmar and Stormwind. Through gathering hidden Rumble Coins and Rumble Foils, World of Warcraft players can unlock and customize a total of seven collectible Minis from Warcraft Rumble!

Blizzard Entertainment will share more about Warcraft Rumble on its worldwide launch day live at BlizzCon, taking place at the Anaheim Convention Center and streamed live at BlizzCon.com.

For more information on Warcraft Rumble, Mini Mondays, the pre-registration rewards and the WoW® cross-promotion event, please visit the Warcraft Rumble website. For screenshots, video, and other assets, visit the Blizzard Entertainment press site.

*Certain territories excluded.

About Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.

Best known for iconic video game universes including Warcraft®, Overwatch®, Diablo®, and StarCraft®, Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. (www.blizzard.com), a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), is a premier developer and publisher of entertainment experiences. Blizzard Entertainment has created some of the industry’s most critically acclaimed and genre-defining games over the last 30 years, with a track record that includes multiple Game of the Year awards. Blizzard Entertainment engages tens of millions of players around the world with titles available on PC via Battle.net®, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements:

Information in this press release that involves Blizzard Entertainment’s expectations, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including statements about the availability, pricing, features, and functionality of Warcraft® Rumble are forward-looking statements that are not facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause Blizzard Entertainment’s actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this release include unanticipated product delays and other factors identified in the risk factors sections of Activision Blizzard’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Blizzard Entertainment and Activision Blizzard as of the date of this release, and neither Blizzard Entertainment nor Activision Blizzard assumes any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of the future performance of Blizzard Entertainment or Activision Blizzard and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

