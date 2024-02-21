Journey Health and Lifestyle Brands Announces Appointment of Adam Karp as Chief Executive Officer and Director

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Journey Health & Lifestyle Brands (“Journey”, or the “Company”), a Virginia-based developer, manufacturer and distributor of direct-to-consumer (DTC) premium, branded products for seniors, today announced the appointment of Adam Karp as Chief Executive Officer, and as a member of Journey’s Board of Directors. Most recently, Adam co-founded and served as the CEO of Lively Hearing, Inc. (“Lively”), a direct-to-consumer hearing aid business that was acquired by GN Hearing in 2021 and rebranded to Jabra Enhance.

Adam has more than 20 years of experience as an executive and entrepreneur in the consumer and healthcare industries, with a focus on direct-to-consumer businesses. In 2018, he co-founded Lively, which he helped scale to be a leading brand in the direct-to-consumer hearing category and successfully sold. Prior to Lively, he served in numerous executive roles, including as Chief Marketing Officer at 1stDibs (NASDAQ: DIBS), and as a VP at American Express, FreshDirect, and Barnes & Noble. Adam graduated from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

“I’m excited to continue Journey’s mission to help seniors age gracefully, safely and independently,” said Adam Karp. “Our innovative premium products including the Zoomer®, Air Elite, UpWalker® and Perfect Sleep Chair® are category leaders and we have ambitious plans to add more products and services to help our customers enjoy healthier and more active lives.”

Journey was formed in 2021 through a partnership between Peloton Equity (“Peloton”) and a management team led by Harvey Diamond and Richard Kolodny, the principal founders of Drive Medical. The Company’s mission is to provide its customers with an enhanced quality of life and enable them to continue safely, independently, and gracefully on their “journey” in life. Since its formation, Journey has acquired firstSTREET for Boomers and Beyond and LifeWalker Mobility Products (dba UpWalker) and has built a portfolio of premium branded mobility, comfort and bath-safety products sold online at ShopJourney.com, Amazon and at retail through a national network of providers.

“The Peloton team is incredibly excited to bring Adam onboard,” said Ted Lundberg, Co-Founder of Peloton Equity and board member at Journey. “Adam’s experience set and direct-to-consumer product and marketing expertise make him ideally suited to lead Journey in its next phase of growth and value creation.”

“Journey has built a reputation for delivering world-class products and services to seniors living at home,” said Richard Kolodny, Co-Executive Chairman of Journey’s Board of Directors. “We are excited to work alongside Adam to help Journey become a category leader within this huge market opportunity.”

About Journey Health & Lifestyle

Journey Health & Lifestyle is a family of senior-focused brands offering innovative, premium products and services. From mobility, comfort and bathroom safety, to communication and many other essential categories, Journey’s products deliver an enhanced quality of life. The Company’s brands include Perfect Sleep Chair®, Zinger®, Zoomer™, UpWalker®, WOW! Computer®, UpBed™ and many more. Journey strives to deliver the highest quality products and experiences to its customers in the places and methods seniors prefer, with its brands found online, on TV and in popular publications.

Visit: shopjourney.com

About Peloton Equity

Peloton Equity, LLC (pelotonequity.com) is a private equity firm focused exclusively on growth capital investments in the healthcare industry. Peloton was formed in 2014 as the successor firm to Ferrer Freeman & Company (“FFC”) and invests in companies with between $10 million and $200 million of revenue that have the management team, market opportunity and business model to grow revenues significantly over the life of its investment. Peloton seeks to be a significant investor in companies with high-growth potential, driven by a clear value proposition to the healthcare industry. Peloton’s investment team has invested in over 35 unique healthcare companies and has deployed over $800 million in capital. Recent investments include AeroSafe Global, ClearSky Health, AeroCare Holdings and OnPoint Healthcare Partners.

