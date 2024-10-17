Home Business Wire Josh Johnstone Joins Valor PayTech as Vice President of Marketing
Josh Johnstone Joins Valor PayTech as Vice President of Marketing

JERICHO, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Valor PayTech is excited to welcome Josh Johnstone as the company’s new Vice President of Marketing. In this role, Josh will lead the company’s marketing strategy and execution, driving the brand’s growth and visibility as a leader in omnichannel payment solutions.


Josh brings over 25 years of experience in marketing, having built a strong reputation for developing comprehensive marketing strategies that fuel revenue growth and enhance brand visibility. His deep expertise in both digital and traditional marketing, combined with his leadership experience, makes him an ideal fit for Valor PayTech as it continues to expand its presence in the payment technology space.

Before joining Valor, Josh held senior marketing leadership roles at POS Portal/ScanSource, where he was instrumental in significantly growing the company’s revenue and partner base by developing innovative marketing programs. His strategic vision and ability to foster successful partnerships will be key as he works to drive Valor’s marketing efforts.

Eric Bernstein, CEO of Valor PayTech, shared his excitement about Josh’s arrival, saying, “Josh’s extensive background in the technology and payments sector, along with his proven success in leading high-performing marketing teams, aligns perfectly with Valor’s mission. His expertise will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and elevate our brand in a rapidly changing industry.”

Josh is excited to join the Valor team and contribute to the company’s growth. “I’m thrilled to be part of Valor PayTech and to lead the marketing efforts in this next phase of expansion. Valor has built an impressive platform and product suite, and I’m looking forward to enhancing our visibility and driving greater engagement with our partners and customers,” said Mr. Johnstone.

About Valor PayTech

Founded in 2019, Valor PayTech is a leading provider of processor-agnostic, omnichannel commerce solutions. The company offers secure, flexible payment processing across in-person, mobile, and online environments, helping merchants grow in today’s fast-paced omnichannel economy. Learn more at valorpaytech.com.

Josh Johnstone

VP, Marketing

916-539-5069

