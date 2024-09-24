Home Business Wire Jopari Partners with HTEC to Strengthen Their Engineering Capabilities
SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HTEC, a global end-to-end digital solutions development and engineering services company, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Jopari Solutions, a market leader in health information technology solutions. With a robust portfolio of innovative offerings, Jopari helps group health, property, and casualty insurance payers and providers streamline the medical claims, attachments, and payment management processes.




Under the engagement, Jopari will leverage HTEC’s comprehensive engineering capabilities and deep domain expertise in health tech, finance, and insurance to enhance its capabilities and develop an internal testing platform. HTEC’s work will also help ensure that Jopari’s solutions continue to meet the highest accuracy, reliability, and compliance standards.

Given the highly regulated and dynamic nature of medical electronic data interchange (EDI), we’re continuously innovating and improving our solutions to deliver value to the industry we’re proud to serve. HTEC brings the technical prowess and an understanding of our business and industry context, which is crucial for staying at the forefront of customer needs and emerging trends.” — Christian Renninger, SVP of Engineering at Jopari Solutions

We recognized Jopari as a partner committed to digitally transforming the medical EDI landscape. With a track record of delivering state-of-the-art processing solutions, we are excited to collaborate with Jopari to further enhance their sophisticated systems by integrating new functionalities.” — Stefan Mršić, Senior Director of Engineering and Delivery at HTEC.

The two companies are looking forward to this multi-year partnership. Jopari is also excited to leverage HTEC’s expertise as the company continues to help the healthcare ecosystem operate more efficiently.

About Jopari:

Jopari Solutions, Inc. is a healthcare information technology company supplying innovative healthcare attachment management, flexible medical payments products, and integrated eBill compliance and portal solutions for commercial and government, workers’ compensation, and auto medical markets. Jopari has established an extensive network linking payers, providers, practice management systems, and clearinghouses. Jopari also provides excellent flexibility, accuracy, and compliance with major federal and state security and privacy regulations.

About HTEC:

HTEC Group Inc. is a global premium technology services firm powering the technological evolution of the world’s most impactful organizations—from disruptive startups to the Fortune 500. HTEC combines deep engineering expertise with remarkable creativity, enabling its customers to innovate, design, and develop disruptive technologies and new digital solutions across different industries.

