Jon Taffer Teams Up With Shift4 For SkyTab Rescue Mission Contest

Two Winners Will Each Receive a $20,000 Business Grant, Consultation Call with Jon Taffer, and a Complete SkyTab POS System from Shift4

ALLENTOWN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$FOUR–Jon Taffer, an award-winning hospitality expert and star of popular TV show Bar Rescue, has partnered with Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, to support restaurants in need of assistance with the launch of the new SkyTab Rescue Mission contest. Starting today, restaurant owners can apply to receive a $20,000 business grant, a one-on-one personalized consulting video call with Jon Taffer, and a complete SkyTab POS system for their restaurant or bar.





“I’ve been supporting small businesses for years through Bar Rescue and know that restaurants and bars must constantly be innovating in order to succeed,” said Taffer. “Technology has become essential for restaurants to effectively manage operations and deliver a positive guest experience. The SkyTab Rescue Mission will equip the winners with the critical tools they need to thrive in today’s constantly evolving restaurant environment.”

SkyTab POS is a modern, all-in-one technology platform that allows restaurants and bars to deliver exceptional guest experiences and manage every aspect of their business. It includes integrated online ordering and reservations, contactless/QR code ordering and payment, built-in marketing tools and loyalty program, mobile devices for tableside ordering and payment, comprehensive reporting, and much more.

“Serving over 200,000 merchants across the country, Shift4 is committed to supporting small businesses each and every day,” said Shift4 CEO Jared Isaacman. “We’re excited to partner with our friend Jon Taffer to help restaurants in need through this Rescue Mission initiative. In addition to the grant money being offered to the winners, our SkyTab POS system is a powerful tool to help restaurants succeed in an ever-changing business landscape. It’s a truly next-gen solution that empowers restaurant owners to streamline and enhance their operations while future-proofing their business.”

For more information or to enter the contest, please visit www.skytab.com/rescuemission. Applicants will be required to submit a short video explaining why they need a Rescue Mission and how they’ll use the grant funds. The deadline to enter is July 31, 2023 at 11:59 pm ET.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.

About Jon Taffer

Jon Taffer is an award-winning hospitality expert, entrepreneur and thought leader with nearly 40 years of experience in the hospitality, entertainment, and nightlife industries. Best known as executive producer and star of Paramount Network’s Bar Rescue, a non-scripted reality show that spotlights Jon as he saves failing bars from looming closure now in its eighth season. His latest endeavor is Taffer’s Browned Butter Bourbon, a rich, bold bourbon whiskey with notes of vanilla and toffee inspired by his years of cocktail and culinary creations. In 2019, Jon announced the launch of his own innovative, full-service restaurant franchise concept, Taffer’s Tavern, which debuted in Atlanta in 2020 with several locations open across the US and more in development. Taffer’s Tavern features outstanding signature cocktails, elevated tavern foods, and the latest advancements in restaurant technologies. Concurrently, Jon runs Taffer Dynamics, his business consulting firm. Over the years, he has consulted for a range of well-known brands, including the NFL Network, Anheuser-Bush, Ritz-Carlton, TGI Fridays, Buffalo Wild Wings, Famous Dave’s Barbecue and Fortune 500 brands such as Hyatt Hotels and Marriott International. In addition, Jon is a best-selling author having written three books: “Raise the Bar,” “Don’t Bulls*t Yourself,” and his newest book “The Power of Conflict: Speak Your Mind and Get the Results You Want.” For more information, visit www.jontaffer.com.

