Jon Peddie Research announces Dr. Joel Orr has joined as Senior CAD (Computer-Aided Design) Analyst

Talented researcher, writer, and impassioned leader in the field of computer-aided design and standards brings a wealth of experience to JPR

TIBURON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jon Peddie Research (JPR) today announced the appointment of Dr. Joel Orr as senior analyst for CAD at JPR.

“I am pleased to welcome Joel to JPR to lead our reporting on industry trends related to CAD technology. His recognition of the need for improved communication among designers, builders, and the business side of CAD will enable JPR to provide great industry insight to our clients,” said Dr. Jon Peddie, president of Jon Peddie Research. “Joel is an old friend and colleague; we have worked together for decades.”

With more than 40 years of experience, Dr. Orr is a senior leader, author, teacher, and tools developer in the CAD field and has worked with and is well known by every leading CAD company in the industry.

Dr. Orr was one of the first members of the seminar faculty at the Harvard Laboratory for Computer Graphics and Spatial Analysis. He helped found the National Computer Graphics Association (NCGA) and served as its president. He also was president of the Land Information Institute and was named a Distinguished Fellow by Autodesk in 1990. In 1997, he was named Engineering Laureate by Bentley Systems.

In addition, Dr. Orr has founded several CAD, engineering automation, and computer graphics publications — Extranet News, CAD/CAM Alert, Computer Graphics for Management, and Computer Graphics World, chief among them. In addition, he was manufacturing and systems series editor for McGraw-Hill Professional and Reference Books Division. He is the author of 12 books and editor of several others.

He is a founder and was vice president of Cyon Research Corporation. Previously, Dr. Orr founded Orr Associates International and the CADD/CAM Institute.

About Jon Peddie Research

Dr. Jon Peddie has been active in the graphics and multimedia fields for more than 30 years. Jon Peddie Research is a technically oriented multimedia and graphics research and consulting firm. Based in Tiburon, California, JPR provides consulting, research, and other specialized services to technology companies in various fields, including graphics development, multimedia for professional applications and consumer electronics, high-end computing, and Internet-access product development. JPR’s CAD market report has been published since 2000. As a result, it comes with a strong historical perspective as well as current data on the rapidly changing CAD industry. The 2022 report provides information on market segments, individual company market shares, new workflows, and new players.

