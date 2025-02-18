Join Veritone, IDC and AWS to Uncover Actionable Strategies for Driving AI Success in Upcoming Webinar

Industry experts share insights on strategic AI adoption and best practices for maximizing business outcomes

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in building human-centered enterprise AI solutions, today announced a new webinar, "Why Success with AI Requires an Evolution," which explores how an iterative, business-focused approach to AI can deliver competitive advantages and real business returns.

Today, organizations are either experimenting with AI or watching as competitors leverage this transformative tool to enhance productivity, accelerate go-to-market strategies and unlock new revenue streams. Many have learned that success with AI doesn’t come from simply installing AI-enabled solutions—it requires a focused approach oriented around business outcomes. With organizations demanding a 70% or higher success rate for AI projects, this session will explore effective strategies to enhance returns and foster a long-term commitment to successful AI implementation.

The webinar will provide actionable insights from industry experts at IDC, Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) and Veritone.

Date: February 18, 2025

Time: 7 a.m. ET, with replay available on-demand

Location: Virtual

Link here

Moderator:

Jim Malone, IDG/Foundry/CIO Marketing Services

Speakers:

Nancy Gohring, Senior Research Director, AI Research, IDC

Pradyut Bafna, GenAI ISV Partner Leader, AWS

Art Zepf, Vice President of AI Solutions, Veritone

Attendees will learn about:

Identifying and prioritizing strategic AI opportunities.

The critical role of trusted AI partners in driving success.

The importance of data modernization and governance for fueling AI projects.

Best practices for responsible AI adoption, including managing bias and fostering cross-team collaboration.

“AI represents one of the greatest opportunities for business transformation, but to truly unlock its potential, organizations must move beyond experimentation and adopt an intentional, iterative approach that’s aligned with business outcomes,” said Art Zepf, Vice President of AI Solutions, Veritone.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) builds human-centered enterprise AI solutions. Serving customers in the media, entertainment, public sector and talent acquisition industries, Veritone’s software and services empower individuals at the world’s largest and most recognizable brands to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s leading enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models, transforming data sources into actionable intelligence. By blending human expertise with AI technology, Veritone advances human potential to help organizations solve problems and achieve more than ever before, enhancing lives everywhere. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

