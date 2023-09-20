Join Google, Regeneron, Scientific American, PPD-Thermo Fisher, and Top-Tier VCs, Members of the Media, and Public and Private Biotechs Exploring the Big Questions in Health and Bio at the BioFuture™ Conference

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#biofuture2023–Demy-Colton’s BioFuture™ conference opens in just two weeks, featuring top innovators, executives and policymakers weighing in on what lies ahead in healthcare and bioscience.





The three-day event, held at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City, gets underway just as the rollout and readout of new Alzheimer’s drugs is coming to fruition, obesity therapeutics are showing potential to reshape cardiovascular disease landscape, and AI is impacting drug discovery. Meanwhile, continuing progress of CAR-T and other therapies is leading to massive growth in startup investments, the consequences from the U.S. IRA healthcare legislation have begun to play out, and the public biotech markets are heating back up with new IPOs.

This year’s attendees will address these topics as well as the big questions of systemic healthcare change, making the event a hub for insights, partnering, networking and dialog that will shape the future of health. Speakers from Google, Regeneron, Scientific American, PPD-Thermo Fisher, mediaX at Stanford University, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, CURE, Stifel, Northwell Health, PureTech, and JP Morgan among many others will bring new insights into the major trends shaping the future of healthcare. They join more than 100 investors, over 40 members of the media, and upwards of 80 public and private presenting companies across biotechnology and digital healthcare.

Opening day highlights include:

A Fireside chat, “Building a Patient-Centric Healthcare System with Heart and Why It Matters” featuring:

Scientific American Publisher, Jeremy Abbate

Demy-Colton Founder and CEO, Sara Jane Demy

President and CEO of Northwell Health Systems, Michael Dowling

And a “Big Think” Plenary Session “Prescription for Progress: Moving from Sickcare to Wellcare” featuring:

Renowned journalist and book author, David Ewing Duncan

Wellville founder, Esther Dyson

Thermo Fisher Scientific Global Medical Officer, Timothy Peters-Strickland, MD

eFamilyCare CEO and Co-Founder, Dr. Eric Rackow

Former Director of the White House Cancer Moonshot, Greg Simon

Sara Jane Demy, Founder and CEO of Demy-Colton, said, “This year’s BioFuture challenges us to rethink and re-engineer healthcare’s horizons. With a rich tapestry of innovators and disruptors, our dialogue isn’t just about innovation, but about how to humanize it for tomorrow.”

BioFuture™ will be held live October 4-6, 2023. A virtual partnering option will also be offered from October 10-12, including access to the event’s recorded content. Innovative public, private and seed companies are encouraged to submit an application to present at BioFuture™. The Presenting Company Selection Committee seeks public and private companies developing new therapeutics as well as companies engaged in facilitating the discovery of new therapeutic technologies across biotech, digital medicine, AI, machine learning and big data.

For information on presentation or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Lila Taylor at ltaylor@demy-colton.com. For more information about BioFuture™ or to register, please visit www.biofuture.com and follow #BioFuture2023 on Twitter for the latest updates and discussions.

About Demy-Colton

Demy-Colton is a leading life sciences and digital health events organization, at the forefront of building networks between innovative life sciences companies and industry stakeholders. Its unique events facilitate networking on a global scale, including Biotech Showcase™, BioFuture™, Biotech CEO Summit Europe™, Biotech CEO Summit in La Jolla, and Demy-Colton Virtual Salons. These events build networking communities that transcend geographical boundaries and establish ongoing, high-value relationships among the industry’s top decision-makers, investors and thought leaders, where investment, learning, and thoughtful conversations thrive. For more information, visit demy-colton.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:



Katie Morris



kathrynmorris@ententeinc.com

Sponsorship and Presenting Company Contact:



Lila Taylor



ltaylor@demy-colton.com