Johnny Luu joins PG Forsta as Chief Marketing Officer

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PG Forsta, the leading provider of technology and expertise to help organizations get a deeper, more complete understanding of the experiences of their audiences, today announced the appointment of Johnny Luu as Chief Marketing Officer. As CMO, Luu will lead all aspects of PG Forsta’s global marketing organization.





Luu will be responsible for driving global marketing strategy and ensuring that PG Forsta remains a trusted, innovative partner to healthcare and commercial organizations looking to enhance the patient, customer, and employee experience. He will lead the cross-functional go-to-market activities for products within the Press Ganey healthcare suite, as well as the Forsta Human Experience (HX) platform that helps enterprises in any industry gather, analyze, visualize and act on data to optimize the experiences at the heart of their businesses.

“I’m delighted to welcome Johnny to the PG Forsta organization. His extensive experience in technology, healthcare industry knowledge, and innovative thinking will be instrumental in advancing our mission to understand the full Human Experience of our clients’ audiences.” — Darren Dworkin, President and Chief Operating Officer, PG Forsta.

Luu brings over 15 years of industry experience at Fortune 500 companies, most recently serving as Cerner’s Chief Marketing and Communications Officer and Oracle Health’s Vice President of Marketing. He brings significant public relations and global communications expertise within the healthcare and technology industries, having previously led communications at Google Health.

“PG Forsta is at the forefront of helping organizations improve the human experience whether those humans are customers, employees, or patients,” Luu said. “I am honored to join an organization who understands that behind every data point is a real human being, and I’m excited to take that approach, expertise, and technology across industries.”

About PG Forsta



PG Forsta provides the technology and expertise to help organizations get a deeper, more complete understanding of the experiences of their audiences. The company powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform—a comprehensive experience and research technology platform that breaks down the silos between Customer Experience (CX), Employee Experience (EX), Patient Experience (PX), and Market Research. PG Forsta serves a variety of industries, including healthcare, financial services, hospitality, market research, professional services, retail, and technology.

About Press Ganey



Press Ganey, the leading Human Experience (HX) healthcare performance improvement company, offers an integrated suite of solutions that address safety, clinical excellence, patient and member experience and workforce engagement. The company works with more than 41,000 healthcare facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality, and experience of care. Press Ganey is a PG Forsta company.

Contacts

Justine Barnes



Director of Marketing



Justine.barnes@pressganey.com