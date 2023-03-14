John Richmond Enters SHIB The Metaverse as Premiere Fashion Partner

Rock & Roll Fashion Icon’s Latest Innovation Bridges Web3, Digital Wearables and IRL Styles to Super-Strong #ShibArmy in the Shiba Inu Token Ecosystem

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The renowned rock-style fashion brand John Richmond has officially expanded into the next dimension, as the premiere fashion partner of SHIB The Metaverse. The new Web3 world is a bold next step of the popular Shiba Inu Ecosystem, whose token is consistently ranked in the Top 15 of all cryptocurrencies by market cap and serves as inspiration for the super-strong #ShibArmy community. SHIB: The Metaverse will be on full display at this year’s SXSW XR Experience throughout SXSW 2023 from March 13-15.

Already a unique visual experience, SHIB The Metaverse is now more stylish than ever, giving visitors the opportunity to dress their avatars in the free and premium digital wearables created by John Richmond. In addition to the ability to purchase one-of-a-kind NFTs to wear in SHIB The Metaverse, some buyers will also be able to obtain a duplicate outfit they can wear In Real Life (IRL).

“John Richmond and SHIB, The Metaverse have a great spirit of innovation in common,” says Mena Marano, CEO of Arav Group, the parent company of John Richmond. “Just as Shiba Inu has broken new ground in cryptocurrency, John Richmond constantly pushes the envelope with his rebellious rock-inspired style. Together, we’re laying a new foundation for fashion in the metaverse.”

By teaming up with SHIB The Metaverse, John Richmond once again applies his out-of-the-box thinking to reaching savvy new audiences. This new partnership connects the fashion brand to the unparalleled Web3 strength of the ShibArmy, a passionate six-million-plus community that’s always eager to be on the cutting edge. In the process, John Richmond will be able to quickly gauge the reaction to daring new designs, gaining valuable instant feedback from the highly engaged SHIB audience.

The John Richmond partnership is the latest in a wave of significant SHIB The Metaverse announcements from SXSW. In other developments, it was revealed that SHIB The Metaverse will be built on top of Shibarium, Shiba Inu’s highly anticipated Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) blockchain. Additionally, festival attendees will get an exclusive preview of WAGMI Temple, the first of 11 HUBs in SHIB: The Metaverse. Opportunities are now available to purchase land on SHIB The Metaverse.

With his arrival in SHIB The Metaverse, John Richmond is staying true to his roots as a fashion disruptor, entering uncharted territory by converging apparel, Web3, and E-commerce. “The rock & roll DNA of John Richmond means we never rest – we’re always talking to our customers in new ways,” Marano concludes. “John Richmond’s partnership with SHIB The Metaverse is bringing two bold worlds together.”

SHIB The Metaverse, can be experienced at this year’s SXSW Immersive XR Booth #701 Fairmount Austin, Congressional Ballroom A. The VR/AR experience showcase is open to all badge holders at SXSW 2023, taking place March 13-15, 2022, in Austin, Texas.

About SHIB:

SHIB is home to the Shiba Inu Ecosystem, an interconnected family of digital assets and solutions built on the Ethereum blockchain. Its tokens include $SHIB, $LEASH, and $BONE, plus native SHIBOSHIs NFTs. SHIB’s ecosystem works closely with other projects including SHIB The Metaverse and the ShibaSwap DEX. SHIB, a world-leading decentralized finance (DeFi) cryptocurrency, has gained popularity among millions of holders worldwide. It has 3.6 million Twitter followers and is frequently ranked as the third most searched project by Google. The Shibarium Layer 2 blockchain provides increased scalability, security and innovation. To learn more about SHIB The Metaverse visit https://www.shib.io. To learn more about SHIB, please visit the official website: https://shibatoken.com/. To learn more about or join the beta for Shibarium Technology visit: https://www.shibariumtech.com.

About John Richmond:

John Richmond, historic brand that became famous around the world for rock-inspired collections, has taken up where it left off and is forging a new plan for stylistic development and international expansion. Rock, glamorous, iconic, evocative, and immediately available. It marks a return as well as presaging the future. A contemporary lifestyle brand with a unique design. The music inspiration is not a nostalgic return to the disruptive music scene of the past, but the development of the narrative skills of a society that is constantly changing. In those years, John Richmond expands his brand extension line from W+M RTW and kids, to perfumes and other retails channels like vending machines. Constantly growing and digitalizing, John Richmond is confirming its path with success on the international scene.

About SXSW:

SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conferences and festivals that celebrate the convergence of tech, film and television, music, education, and culture. An essential destination for global professionals, the annual March event features sessions, music, and comedy showcases, film & TV screenings, exhibitions, professional development, and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. SXSW 2023 will take place March 10 – 19, 2023 in Austin. For more information, please visit https://www.sxsw.com/.

