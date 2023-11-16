John Lawler to Discuss Plan to Compete and Grow with Ford+ at Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference

DEARBORN, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ford CFO John Lawler will discuss how the company is meeting evolving customer needs through the Ford+ plan for growth and value creation at the Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference. The session will be hosted by Dan Levy, senior equity research analyst, on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 10:10 a.m. ET.





Lawler will share updates on how Ford’s segmentation into three customer-focused businesses – Ford Blue, Model e, and Ford Pro – drives differentiated performance, transparency, accountability and disciplined capital allocation decisions. Additionally, he will discuss the strength and flexibility of the company’s product portfolio of gas-powered, hybrid and electric vehicles to meet customer demand, and how Ford Integrated Services creates stronger customer relationships as well as high-margin, recurring revenue streams for Ford.

A link to listen to the session will be available via webcast. Additional information is available at shareholder.ford.com.

# # #

About Ford Motor Company



Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services. The company does that through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough EVs along with embedded software that defines exceptional digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, Ford is pursuing mobility solutions through Ford Next, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 177,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com.

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.

Contacts

Equity Investment Community:

Lynn Antipas Tyson



313.621.2902



ltyson4@ford.com

Fixed Income Investment Community:

Christopher Conti



313.418.1673



cconti5@ford.com





Shareholder Inquiries:

1.313.845.8540 or



800.555.5259



fordir@ford.com





Media:

Ian Thibodeau



313.268.6056



ithibode@ford.com