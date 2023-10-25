Joc O’Rourke joins Rio Tinto Board

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rio Tinto has appointed James “Joc” O’Rourke as a non-executive director with effect from 25 October 2023. Mr O’Rourke, a dual Canadian/Australian national, will therefore stand for election at the annual general meetings of the Company in 2024.





Mr O’Rourke has more than 25 years’ experience across the mining and minerals industry. He has been the chief executive officer of The Mosaic Company, the world’s leading integrated producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash, since 2015. He also served as President of Mosaic until recently and previously held roles including Executive Vice President of Operations and Chief Operating Officer.

Before joining Mosaic, Mr O’Rourke was President of Australia Pacific for Barrick Gold Corporation, where he led ten gold and copper mines in Australia and Papua New Guinea. He currently serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of The Toro Company (NYSE) and the Weyerhauser Company (NYSE).

Rio Tinto Chairman Dominic Barton said “ It is my pleasure to welcome Joc to the Rio Tinto Board. He is widely respected for his deep knowledge of the mining industry and passion for improving safety and operational performance. I look forward to the valuable contribution Joc will make as we shape an even stronger Rio Tinto for the future.”

Mr O’Rourke said “ I am pleased to be joining Rio Tinto and excited about the long-term strategy it is pursuing to help enable the energy transition and to thrive in a decarbonising world. I will be working closely with my fellow Board members to support this and to help realise the significant opportunities that lie in front of the company.”

Rio Tinto confirms that there are no further matters to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 9.6.13(1) – (6) of the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority.

This announcement is authorised for release to the market by Andy Hodges, Rio Tinto’s Group Company Secretary.

LEI: 213800YOEO5OQ72G2R82

Classification: 3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State

Contacts

Please direct all enquiries to media.enquiries@riotinto.com

Media Relations,



United Kingdom



Matthew Klar



M +44 7796 630 637

David Outhwaite



M +44 7787 597 493

Media Relations,

Australia

Matt Chambers

M +61 433 525 739



Jesse Riseborough

M +61 436 653 412



Alyesha Anderson

M +61 434 868 118



Michelle Lee

M +61 458 609 322

Media Relations,

Americas

Simon Letendre

M +1 514 796 4973



Malika Cherry

M +1 418 592 7293

Investor Relations,

United Kingdom

Menno Sanderse

M +44 7825 195 178



David Ovington

M +44 7920 010 978



Laura Brooks

M +44 7826 942 797

Investor Relations,

Australia

Tom Gallop

M +61 439 353 948



Amar Jambaa

M +61 472 865 948

Rio Tinto plc

6 St James’s Square



London SW1Y 4AD



United Kingdom



T +44 20 7781 2000



Registered in England



No. 719885

Rio Tinto Limited

Level 43, 120 Collins Street



Melbourne 3000



Australia



T +61 3 9283 3333



Registered in Australia



ABN 96 004 458 404

riotinto.com

Category: General