Joby Receives FAA Approval for Propulsion Certification Plan

FAA acceptance of propulsion certification plan marks critical step towards type certification

All structural, mechanical, and electrical system certification plans now accepted by FAA

Joby continues to demonstrate sector-leading progress on certifying its air taxi with the FAA

SANTA CRUZ, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY), a company developing electric air taxis for commercial passenger service, today announced the Federal Aviation Administration (“FAA”) has accepted its certification plan for Joby’s propulsion system, marking a critical step towards receiving type certification for the Company’s aircraft.









The propulsion system, designed by Joby, is central to the sector-leading performance of the Joby aircraft. The accepted certification plan includes Joby’s electric propulsion unit, propeller system, variable pitch actuation, coolant pump, nacelles, and associated electrical wiring, clearly defining the route to certifying these systems for use in commercial passenger operations.

“We now have an approved path across our certification program for all of the structural, mechanical, and electrical systems of our aircraft. This sets the stage for our team to execute against that path with a well-defined approach to for-credit testing and analysis as we continue to lead the industry towards certifying an electric air taxi with the FAA,” said Didier Papadopoulos, President of Aircraft OEM at Joby.

“I’m grateful to the incredible Joby team as well as the dedicated personnel at the FAA who continue to work hard to bring safety and innovation together, keeping the United States at the forefront of new aviation technology and capabilities.”

The FAA type certification process is a rigorous review of the design, manufacturing, and performance of a novel aircraft type, requiring the applicant company to demonstrate that every aspect of its aircraft meets applicable safety regulations.

With all but one certification plan accepted and the final document currently under FAA review, Joby is nearing completion of the third of five phases of the type certification process and has shifted its focus to the fourth stage, comprising detailed testing and analysis across the aircraft’s components and systems.

In 2023, Joby completed 30 for-credit tests with the FAA, covering a number of flight electronics units as well as structural materials. The testing methods and processes validated through these tests lay the foundation for the Company’s continued expansion of FAA for-credit testing.

Joby also recently received its Part 145 Maintenance Certificate from the FAA, allowing the Company to perform select maintenance activities on aircraft and marking another key step on the path to commercializing Joby’s electric air taxi service.

Joby’s electric air taxi is designed to carry a pilot and four passengers at speeds of up to 200 mph, offering high-speed mobility with a fraction of the noise produced by helicopters and zero operating emissions.

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) is a California-based transportation company developing an all-electric, vertical take-off and landing air taxi which it intends to operate as part of a fast, quiet, and convenient service in cities around the world. To learn more, visit www.jobyaviation.com.

