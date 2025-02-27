JoAnn Kintzel Joins M3 as CEO Following Blackstone Acquisition

Former Procare Solutions CEO to Lead M3’s Next Phase of Growth

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--M3, the hospitality industry’s leading cloud-based financial software platform, today announced that JoAnn Kintzel has been named Chief Executive Officer as part of a planned leadership transition. A seasoned SaaS executive with a track record of driving growth, Kintzel will lead M3’s next phase of expansion under Blackstone’s majority ownership. She succeeds Allen Read, who transitions to Executive Principal, where he will provide strategic guidance.

With over 30 years of hospitality experience, Allen Read has been instrumental in shaping M3’s success. As one of M3’s first employees, his leadership propelled him to serving as M3’s VP of Operations, President, COO, and eventually CEO. As Executive Principal, Read will continue to guide M3’s strategic growth and innovation.

“ With JoAnn’s leadership and Blackstone’s support, M3 is poised for unprecedented growth,” said Allen Read, Executive Principal of M3. “ Her track record in scaling SaaS businesses and driving innovation makes her the ideal leader as M3 enters its next phase of growth. I look forward to supporting her as she builds on M3’s strong foundation and continues delivering world-class financial solutions to hoteliers.”

With extensive experience in financial technology and SaaS, Kintzel most recently served as the CEO of Procare Solutions, where she drove significant revenue growth and market expansion, led 10 strategic acquisitions, and fostered product innovation to boost customer satisfaction across 40,000+ childcare organizations.

" M3 is the gold standard in hospitality financial technology, empowering hoteliers with the tools they need to succeed," said JoAnn Kintzel, CEO of M3. " As the industry evolves, we have an exciting opportunity to strengthen partnerships, advance our technology, and deliver even greater value to our customers. With Blackstone’s deep industry expertise, M3 is well-positioned for sustained growth and continued innovation.”

“ Blackstone is excited to welcome JoAnn Kintzel as CEO to M3,” said Ramzi Ramsey, Senior Managing Director at Blackstone. “ Blackstone remains committed to supporting M3 in delivering world-class financial solutions that drive efficiency and profitability for hoteliers of all portfolio sizes.”

About M3

M3 is a cloud-based financial platform and services company serving over 9,000 entities across North America’s hospitality industry. Built by hoteliers for hoteliers™, M3 helps drive cost savings, revenue growth, and financial visibility. With over 25 years in business and a 95% customer retention rate, M3 is the trusted financial backbone for hotel owners and management groups. Its platform integrates seamlessly with industry systems, offering robust accounting, financial analysis, operations management, and workforce solutions. M3’s Professional Services team provides tailored accounting and bookkeeping support for entities of all sizes. For more information, visit www.m3as.com.

