JMI Equity Promotes Chief Financial Officer Maggie Schmitt to Partner

BALTIMORE & SAN DIEGO & WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JMI Equity (“JMI”), a growth equity firm focused on investing in leading software companies, today announced that it has promoted Chief Financial Officer Maggie Schmitt to Partner. Schmitt, who is based in Baltimore, will continue to be CFO along with the new Partner designation.





“ Maggie’s promotion to Partner is a reflection of the instrumental role she has played in our success over the past 14 years,” said Peter Arrowsmith, Managing General Partner at JMI. “ She is a strategic thought partner on a variety of deal, fund, and firm-related initiatives. She leads a talented team of finance and accounting professionals, and my partners and I look forward to Maggie’s continued leadership and contributions.”

About Maggie Schmitt

Maggie Schmitt joined JMI in 2009 and, as the firm’s Chief Financial Officer since December 2020, oversees JMI’s accounting, finance, tax and treasury functions. Prior to joining JMI, Schmitt was an auditor in the audit and enterprise risk services practice at Deloitte & Touche. She received a B.S. in Accounting and Information Systems from the Pamplin College of Business at Virginia Tech. Schmitt is a certified public accountant and in each of the past two years has been recognized by GrowthCap as one of the Top Women Leaders in Growth Investing.

About JMI Equity

JMI Equity is a growth equity firm focused on investing in leading software companies. For over three decades, JMI has partnered with exceptional founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams at high-growth software companies to provide flexible capital, industry expertise, and operational support to build businesses of enduring value. To date, JMI has invested in over 180 software businesses in North America and Europe and completed over 115 exits. Today, the Firm’s portfolio of industry-leading cloud software companies represents $8 billion in combined revenue, $65 billion in aggregate enterprise value, and over 34,000 jobs. For more information, visit www.jmi.com.

Contacts

Abigail Ruck



H/Advisors Abernathy



abigail.ruck@h-advisors.global

212-371-5999