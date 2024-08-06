JMI Equity Announces Promotions

Professionals’ new roles highlight their success and contribution to JMI’s mission

BALTIMORE & SAN DIEGO & WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JMI Equity (“JMI”), a growth equity firm focused on investing in leading software companies, announced the promotions of three members of the investment team, including Jack Duane to Principal and Jack King and Bryan Jangro to Vice President. In addition, JMI announced the promotion of Katie Carter to Director of Financial Reporting.





“ At JMI, we greatly value our people and are keenly focused on providing opportunities for our colleagues to grow and advance their careers,” said Peter Arrowsmith, Managing Partner at JMI. “ These promotions reflect Jack, Bryan, Jack and Katie’s important contributions to JMI’s mission of creating shareholder value by helping leading software companies grow and become enduring businesses and providing best-in-class service and reporting to our limited partners. We are proud to recognize their hard work and success as they move into their new roles, and believe they each have bright futures at our firm.”

As Principal, Duane will provide strategic and operational support to JMI’s portfolio companies while continuing to source and evaluate investment opportunities. Duane joined JMI in 2016. He is currently a director of Coursedog and Performio and works with JMI portfolio companies Agiloft and Ignition. Prior to joining JMI, Duane worked as an investment banker in the mergers & acquisitions group at Evercore. He received an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and a B.A. from Stanford University.

Jangro joined JMI in 2021 and is responsible for sourcing and evaluating investment opportunities. He currently works with JMI portfolio companies Apptegy, Bloomerang, and Level Access. Prior to joining JMI, Jangro was an associate at GTCR within their Technology, Media & Telecommunications group. He received a B.S. in Business Administration from Carnegie Mellon University.

King joined JMI in 2017 and is responsible for sourcing and evaluating investment opportunities. He currently works with JMI portfolio companies Higherlogic, OnBoard, and ServiceTrade. He received a B.A. in Economics from Middlebury College.

As Director of Financial Reporting, Carter will oversee the accounting, treasury and financial reporting functions of the firm. Carter joined the JMI team 12 years ago as a Senior Accountant. She received a B.S. in Accounting from Elon University and is a certified public accountant (inactive).

About JMI Equity

JMI Equity is a growth equity firm focused on investing in leading software companies. For over three decades, JMI has partnered with exceptional founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams at high-growth software companies to provide flexible capital, industry expertise, and operational support to build businesses of enduring value. To date, JMI has invested in over 185 software businesses in North America and Europe and completed over 120 exits. Today, the Firm’s portfolio of industry-leading cloud software companies represents $9 billion in combined revenue, $75 billion in aggregate enterprise value, and over 37,000 jobs. For more information, visit www.jmi.com.

