JM Search Continues Growth and Expansion with Hiring of New Partners & Principals

New executive recruiting experts join JM Search to support continued growth across the Consumer & Retail, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Technology, and Financial Services sectors

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JM Search, a premier retained executive search firm, announces the addition of five new seasoned recruiting experts to its growing team. The firm proudly welcomes Jim Ipema, Chris Radigan, Sanjay Sama, Jocelyn Scott, and Cathy Sutherland – all of whom have exceptional track records of partnering with clients to identify and recruit best-in-class executive leaders.

This announcement follows a period of continued rapid growth for the firm, which experienced a 66% increase in YoY growth in the first half of 2022. To keep pace with increasing client demand, JM Search has continued to expand its industry-leading team of executive recruiting experts – growing their team by nearly 25% in the first two quarters of this year alone.

Jim Ipema, Principal, and Cathy Sutherland, Principal, join to support the Consumer & Retail Practice. JM Search experienced a 75% YoY increase in new clients within the rapidly expanding Consumer & Retail Practice and continues to see increased demand for key leadership roles across the sector. Ipema joins the firm from Slayton Search Partners, and has a strong track record of partnering closely with publicly traded, private equity-backed, and venture capital companies to recruit executives within consumer retail, direct-to-consumer, and food distribution sectors. Sutherland brings over 25 years of executive recruiting experience to JM Search, most recently serving as Managing Director for ZRG Partners. She is focused on recruiting outstanding leaders for consumer-packaged goods organizations, including food and beverage, better-for-you brands, personal care and household products, pet, and other consumer sectors.

Chris Radigan, Partner, and Sanjay Sama, Partner, join the firm’s dedicated Technology Practice. Radigan brings a unique blend of experience across both the Technology and Financial Services sector and is focused on recruiting C-level executives in Banking, Exchanges/Clearing, Asset Management, Insurance, and FinTech in Product, Technology, Security, and Risk Management. Sama brings a rare combination of go-to-market leadership roles in the technology sector and successfully executing C-level and other senior leadership roles in Fintech, SaaS/Cloud, and Cybersecurity industries. He will be working alongside Radigan to expand the firm’s tremendous track record in serving the Technology and FinTech sectors and will also co-lead the go-to-market team.

Jocelyn Scott joins as Principal to support the Healthcare & Life Sciences sector. Scott brings over 20 years of search experience specializing in pharmaceutical and biotechnology, clinical drug development, and commercialization recruiting. Her subject matter expertise spans clinical drug development—from phase one through approval— and all aspects of go-to-market and commercialization for pharmaceuticals and biologics. Scott will be focused on continuing to deepen JM Search’s life sciences expertise, a sector that has experienced ~80% YoY growth.

“JM Search continues to be a career destination for top recruiting experts across all major sectors. We are extremely proud of the team and culture we have built and are thrilled to welcome additional leaders to the team that are going to have an immediate impact on ensuring exceptional outcomes for our clients,” stated JM Search CEO John Marshall.

JM Search (www.jmsearch.com) is a premier retained executive search firm and trusted advisor to CEOs, investors, and boards of directors in recruiting, assessing, and delivering high performance leaders and transformational leadership teams. JM Search clients include private equity firms and portfolio companies, venture capital-backed businesses, and publicly held companies across North America. Founded in 1980, the JM Search team brings together former operating and financial executives, investors and experienced search professionals with deep industry specialization, functional expertise and proven access to talent spanning multiple industry sectors. With national reach and local market depth, the firm’s partner-led approach enables JM Search to deliver exceptional leaders who enhance organizational performance and drive shareholder value.

