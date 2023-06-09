J&J Green Paper Inc. Secures Global Agreements to Revolutionize Paper Industry with JANUS®, a Breakthrough Eco-Friendly Solution

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–J&J Green Paper Inc., the visionary creator of JANUS®, an innovative compound and process for producing water-resistant paper and packaging free from toxic oil-based materials, has closed several transformative global agreements to enable large-scale production of this environmentally friendly solution amid an ongoing global plastics crisis. This development has immense potential to revolutionize the industry, with the production run of JANUS products slated to meet early-stage orders from major brands.

“These agreements mark a significant turning point for the paper industry, propelling the establishment of manufacturing plants worldwide that will employ JANUS to reshape the landscape,” says Rick Bulman, president of JJGP. “With a growing demand for non-plastic alternatives, JANUS has the potential to revolutionize the $2 trillion paper, paper packaging, and plastics markets, ushering in a sustainable era. JANUS provides a safer, more profitable, and superior alternative to existing paper coating technology.”

Among the collaborations, JJGP has partnered with Sintensa Group, a Jakarta-based strategic investment firm committed to sustainable excellence, and Anmol Industries Ltd., a renowned Indian company specializing in producing and distributing specialty products for the paper industry. Together, they will orchestrate the production of JANUS.

JJGP is developing 23 manufacturing facilities exclusively for producing JANUS-based products in Indonesia, India, Thailand, and China, with negotiations underway for an additional 30 plants.

The company has also entered into an agreement with Mc Papers Argentina, SA, a key supplier of paper products for the fast-food industry in Latin America. These strategic moves will enable JJGP to produce hamburger wraps, french fry holders, and other food packaging papers for the food and beverage industry.

“We are thrilled by the commitments we have secured and those in the final stages of negotiation,” says Scott Segal, founder of JJGP and the inventor of JANUS. “We have strategically aligned ourselves with forward-thinking disruptors who share our dedication to finding sustainable solutions. The immense opportunities within the fast-food industry highlight the urgent need for an alternative manufacturing approach to cater to the surging demand for food packaging solutions.”

Segal’s groundbreaking discovery of JANUS’ compostable properties almost seven years ago ignited his relentless pursuit of this eco-friendly innovation. Segal spearheaded rigorous testing and certification and devised a strategic, low-capital business model, ensuring a rapid return on investment with significant environmental and economic implications.

Polyethylene lamination, the conventional method for achieving moisture-proof barriers on traditional paper products, is a material known to emit greenhouse gases during decomposition. The detrimental effects of single-use plastics, including environmental pollution, harm to marine life, compromised food safety, water supply contamination, negative impacts on tourism, and contribution to climate change, demand an urgent shift to innovative technology.

JANUS offers an all-natural, organic, recyclable, compostable, and repulpable moisture-proof coating for paper and paper packaging. JANUS eliminates any hazards upon decay by cost-effectively replacing 40 million metric tons of polyethylene while meeting industrial performance standards.

J&J Green Paper, Inc. is a Delaware-based corporation that has developed a breakthrough all-natural patented compound and process to moisture-proof paper. Their innovative solution eliminates the petrochemicals found in standard paper and paper packaging, which, upon decay, create greenhouse gases. Additionally, it meets stringent EU community and nation-state standards, eliminating the need for single-use plastics. For more information, visit jjgreenpaper.com.

