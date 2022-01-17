Jim Lester Joins BitPay as First Chief Operating Officer

BitPay Scales Executive Team for Future Growth

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BitPay, the world’s largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services, today announced Jim Lester as the company’s first Chief Operating Officer (COO). With over 25 years’ experience including as SVP of Product Management, Strategy, and Marketing within Fiserv’s electronic billing and payments division, Mr. Lester brings extensive fintech, product and money movement expertise. As COO, Mr. Lester is focused on overseeing BitPay’s blockchain product innovation as the company continues growth and preps for the next phase of its crypto market expansion.

“We brought in a Chief Operating Officer as we continue to scale as more payments move to the blockchain and to expand the company’s leadership position as the largest global blockchain payments provider,” Stephen Pair, CEO of BitPay, said. “Jim is a perfect fit for continued product innovation and to lead BitPay’s operation, customer support, sales and account management teams.”

Previously, Mr. Lester served as CEO and board director of ThingTech where he was responsible for the overall strategic execution of the business. In addition, he held various executive level positions at McKesson, all of which were focused on revenue cycle and payments solutions within healthcare, serving as VP of Product Management and Strategy for McKesson RelayHealth as well as VP Growth and Innovation in its largest software division, McKesson Health Solutions. Formerly, he was the Chief Marketing and Product Officer (CMO/CPO) at a VC backed banking and lending technology company, leading initiatives resulting in triple digit growth. He holds a BS from Georgia Tech and an MBA from Emory University’s Goizueta Business School and is a patent holder.

“The blockchain space represents a massive opportunity for disruption, especially within payments, and my goal is to prepare BitPay to extend its market leadership position. BitPay has the opportunity to evolve as the market changes and own the future of payments on the blockchain. I look forward to leveraging my background in operational readiness, product strategy and revenue growth to scale BitPay’s products and services to meet this demand,” shared Mr. Lester.

BitPay enables businesses to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment without having to buy, own or manage crypto. Any BitPay merchant can accept cryptocurrency for purchases with Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), and five USD-pegged stable coins (BUSD, DAI, GUSD, USDP, and USDC).

About BitPay

Founded in 2011, BitPay celebrates its 10th birthday this year as one of the oldest cryptocurrency companies. As a pioneer in blockchain payment processing, the company’s mission is to transform how businesses and people send, receive, and store money. Its business solutions eliminate fraud chargebacks, reduce the cost of payment processing, and enable borderless payments in cryptocurrency, among other services. BitPay offers consumers a complete digital asset management solution that includes the BitPay Wallet and BitPay Prepaid Card, enabling them to turn digital assets into dollars for spending at tens of thousands of businesses. The company has offices in North America, Europe, and South America and has raised more than $70 million in funding from leading investment firms including Founders Fund, Index Ventures, Virgin Group, and Aquiline Technology Growth. For more information visit bitpay.com.

Contacts

Jan Jahosky



BitPay



jan@bitpay.com

404.448.1035