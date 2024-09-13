Home Business Wire Jim Lanzone Joins Snap Inc. Board of Directors
Business Wire

Jim Lanzone Joins Snap Inc. Board of Directors

di Business Wire

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) announced today that Jim Lanzone, Chief Executive Officer of Yahoo Inc., has been appointed to the company’s board of directors, effective as of September 12, 2024.


“We are excited to welcome Jim to our board of directors and benefit from his experience in technology and digital advertising,” said Evan Spiegel, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Snap Inc. “We look forward to working with and learning from him as we continue to grow our business.”

“Jim’s strong technology background will be a key asset for Snap,” said Michael Lynton, Chairperson of the board of directors of Snap Inc. “We are glad to have him on the board and I look forward to beginning our work together.”

“Snap has long been a tech pioneer and innovator and I’m thrilled to join the board,” said Lanzone. “With significant long-term opportunity ahead, I’m eager to begin collaborating with Evan, Michael, and the other directors to grow its iconic business.”

Mr. Lanzone has been Chief Executive Officer and member of the board of directors of Yahoo Inc. since September 2021. Prior to that, Mr. Lanzone served as CEO of Tinder. Previously, he served as President and CEO of CBS Interactive for over 8 years, as well as becoming CBS Corporation’s first Chief Digital Officer. He has also previously served on the board of directors for GoPro, Inc. and Edmunds.com. Mr. Lanzone holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from UCLA and a JD/MBA degree from Emory University.

About Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. is a technology company. We believe the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. For more information, visit snap.com.

Contacts

Investors and Analysts:
ir@snap.com

Press:
press@snap.com

Articoli correlati

Allvue Systems Wins Fund Accounting and Reporting Software of the Year at the Private Equity Wire U.S. Credit Awards

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allvue Systems, LLC (“Allvue Systems”), a leading provider of technology solutions for the private capital markets, has...
Continua a leggere

IonQ Presents Winning Paper on Quantum Networking at IEEE Quantum Week

Business Wire Business Wire -
The company will also join industry leaders to discuss quantum computing standards, application development, and innovations in quantum routing COLLEGE...
Continua a leggere

Pega Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the leading enterprise AI decisioning and workflow automation platform provider, today announced a...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php