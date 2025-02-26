Jim Chirico, Ex-Avaya CEO, Has Been Named CEO of Instant Intelligence

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Instant Intelligence (INSTANT®), a leading data automation and agentic AI technology company, is pleased to announce James “Jim” Chirico's appointment as CEO. Former CEO Michael McMackin will remain with the organization as Co-Executive Chairman of the Board.

Jim Chirico brings over four decades of strategic leadership and operational excellence, having most recently served as President and CEO of Avaya Holdings (Avaya). Jim is a proven technology executive who oversaw the cloud-focused strategy for the company, which served 90% of the Fortune 500, providing enterprise-grade communication solutions like contact centers, unified communications (UCaaS), and collaboration tools worldwide.

Prior to Avaya, Jim held key leadership roles at Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX). As Executive Vice President, Jim was responsible for more than 40,000 employees in 14 facilities around the globe, successfully driving significant changes and impactful advancements in the organization's operations capabilities and effectiveness. Furthermore, Jim worked at IBM (NYSE: IBM), where he developed deep expertise in global operations, supply chain management, and manufacturing. Successful organizational development, operational optimization, and significant international growth initiatives have marked his leadership.

“On behalf of the board, employees, and our investors, I am excited to announce this incredible move forward for our organization,” said Michael McMackin, Executive Chairman of INSTANT. “Jim brings tremendous value to our organization in both financial strategy and sales growth. We look forward to substantial growth, scalable development, and enterprise quality under his capable leadership.”

“As a global technology innovator, I am excited about the opportunity that INSTANT provides for corporations seeking critical strategic intelligence,” said Jim Chirico. “Corporations are inundated with promises of artificial intelligence only to receive more reporting. INSTANT is different. Powered by agentic AI, INSTANT’s Platform is not simply reporting but learning and acting. The depth of information sourced by the INSTANT Platform occurs as transactional changes happen, making the timing of action as responsive as possible. INSTANT takes global enterprises beyond being informed to actual strategic, actionable intelligence.”

