Jim Bob Ward Appointed as Chief Strategy Officer at eClinical Provider Crucial Data Solutions

RENO, Nev.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#blockchain–Crucial Data Solutions (CDS), a provider of innovative technologies to advance clinical research, announced today that industry veteran Jim Bob Ward has joined the company as Chief Strategy Officer. In this newly created role, Ward will continue to refine and execute on CDS’ strategic vision for its eClinical platform, TrialKit, by applying his passion for building successful, innovative companies, his extraordinary knowledge of the life sciences industry, and his customer-centric approach.

Jim Bob joins CDS with a long history of success building and leading technology-based organizations with an entrepreneurial mindset, including Datatrak International, Inc.; ClickFind, Inc.; Real Time, Inc.; and Managed Network Solutions, Inc.

“We’re extremely excited and fortunate to welcome Jim Bob into his role as CSO (Chief Strategy Officer) and as a member of the CDS Leadership Team. We’re excited to learn from his experience and knowledge that will allow CDS to expand on our position in the life sciences market,” said Jeff Rogers, President of CDS. “We couldn’t imagine a more perfect fit for CDS at this time in our journey, and look forward to Jim Bob’s guidance and expertise, allowing more sponsors, CROs and service providers to take advantage of the benefits that our SaaS model provides – and that only CDS and TrialKit truly offer today.”

Ward commented, “After 29 years of eClinical innovation, I’ve never seen a SaaS platform that delivers both web-based and native mobile apps so effortlessly. CDS’ drag-and-drop capabilities let you design anything and everything…this is going to be fun.”

About Crucial Data Solutions

Founded in 2010, Crucial Data Solutions (CDS) provides the most innovative data collection and clinical trial management technology on the market today. TrialKit, our cloud-based platform available via both a web and native mobile app, enables end-to-end trial management for medical device, diagnostics, digital therapeutics, and biotechnology companies of all sizes. Design and deploy validated studies in days not weeks using our intuitive study builder that requires no programming. Thousands of global users have leveraged the flexibility of TrialKit to deploy over 7,000 studies across all phases of development. Learn more at https://www.crucialdatasolutions.com/

