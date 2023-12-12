Jill Zimmerman, Distinguished Executive Leader and Chief People Officer, Joins SurePeople’s Executive Advisory Board

With more than 40 years of corporate global practitioner experience, Zimmerman possesses deep expertise across talent strategy, leadership development, coaching, succession, onboarding, team effectiveness, employee engagement, and organizational design and development.

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SurePeople, a technology innovator dedicated to unlocking human potential, today announced the appointment of Jill Zimmerman as an Executive Advisor.





Zimmerman is an Industrial/Organizational Psychologist with more than 40 years of corporate global practitioner experience in building talent strategy and driving diversity as key business enablers, using her change management expertise to transform business challenges into effective and executable people solutions with measurable results.

Zimmerman is currently EVP, Chief People Officer for Hilco Global, a private, diversified financial services organization. During her career, she has also held transformational roles, including as Partner and Global Chief Talent & Inclusion Officer for Mercer; Vice President of HR leading Talent Acquisition, Learning & Development, Talent Management and DEI plus interim CHRO for Discover Financial Services; HR Leader, overseeing Talent & Organization Effectiveness, Change Management, and Chief Learning Officer at Hewitt Associates (now Aon Hewitt); and Global Head of Leadership, Strategy, and Change at Bank of Montreal.

“We’re extremely fortunate to welcome someone with Jill’s expertise, experience, and people-centric values to our team as an Executive Advisor,” said SurePeople Founder and CEO Niko Drakoulis. “Throughout her distinguished career as an executive leader, Jill has always put people first, aligning with our Company’s mission to make people sure of themselves and organizations sure of their people. We especially look forward to combining her incredible expertise with our technology-driven solutions to help leaders align and optimize their teams by elevating emotional acumen, relationship dynamics, and team synergy.”

Zimmerman said: “I’m excited to collaborate with SurePeople because the Company’s Prism algorithm and software solutions save me hours of time and provide users with a clear understanding and specific actions to optimize every human interaction more deeply. The more effective the human interactions, the happier people are, because they understand themselves and each other, and the better the path to results.”

Zimmerman shares her thought leadership as adjunct faculty for Executive Education at Northwestern University, through podcasts and articles, and as a frequent speaker and quoted resource for human resources and business publications.

“Diverse teams outperform non-diverse teams, but only when those differences are understood and fully leveraged, both by the leader and by the individual team members themselves,” Zimmerman added. “SurePeople’s platform provides an efficient and effective way to understand and leverage individuals’ unique people skills and human dimensions such as personality, processing, decision making, conflict management, motivation, and fundamental needs. Harnessing and optimizing individual differences yield optimal outcomes every time.”

About SurePeople

SurePeople is a technology innovator dedicated to unlocking human potential. The Company’s patented software platform integrates people science, powered by its Prism psychometric algorithm, with the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). SurePeople’s award-winning solutions empower leaders to align and optimize their teams by elevating emotional acumen, relationship dynamics, and team synergy. SurePeople has been recognized for innovation and impact by leading research and analyst firms such as Brandon Hall Group, Deloitte Consulting, and Training Industry. Learn more at www.surepeople.com.

