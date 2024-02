JFrog to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ:FROG), the Liquid Software Company and creators of the JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform, today announced it will present at the following investor conference during the first quarter of 2024:





Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, California, Wednesday, March 6th, at 12:35 p.m. Pacific Standard Time

The live webcast and replay will be available on JFrog’s investor relations website: https://investors.jfrog.com/events-and-presentations/events.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. (Nasdaq: FROG) is on a mission to create a world of software delivered without friction from developer to device. Driven by a “Liquid Software” vision, the JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform is a single system of record that powers organizations to build, manage, and distribute software quickly and securely, ensuring it is available, traceable, and tamper-proof. The integrated security features also help identify, protect, and remediate against threats and vulnerabilities. JFrog’s hybrid, universal, multi-cloud platform is available as both self-hosted and SaaS services across major cloud service providers. Millions of users and 7K+ customers worldwide, including a majority of the Fortune 100, depend on JFrog solutions to securely embrace digital transformation. Once you leap forward, you won’t go back! Learn more at jfrog.com and follow us on Twitter: @jfrog.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Jeff Schreiner



jeffs@jfrog.com