Home Business Wire JFrog to Present at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference
Business Wire

JFrog to Present at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference

di Business Wire

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ:FROG), the Liquid Software Company and creators of the JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform, today announced that CEO, Shlomi Ben Haim, will present virtually at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT.


The live webcast and replay will be available on JFrog’s investor relations website: https://investors.jfrog.com/events-and-presentations/events.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. (Nasdaq: FROG), is on a mission to create a world of software delivered without friction from developer to device. Driven by a “Liquid Software” vision, the JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform is a single system of record that powers organizations to build, manage, and distribute software quickly and securely, ensuring it is available, traceable, and tamper-proof. The integrated security features also help identify, protect, and remediate against threats and vulnerabilities. JFrog’s hybrid, universal, multi-cloud platform is available as both self-hosted and SaaS services across major cloud service providers. Millions of users and 7K+ customers worldwide, including a majority of the Fortune 100, depend on JFrog to secure their mission-critical software supply chains. Once you leap forward, you won’t go back! Learn more at jfrog.com and follow us on Twitter: @jfrog.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Jeff Schreiner

jeffs@jfrog.com

Articoli correlati

SynMax Secures $13 Million in Recent Investment Round, Led by Energy Trader Bill Perkins

Business Wire Business Wire -
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#acquisition--Houston-based data intelligence company, SynMax, specializing in maritime and energy intelligence, is thrilled to announce the successful closure...
Continua a leggere

SynMax Secures $13 Million in Recent Investment Round, Led by Energy Trader Bill Perkins

Business Wire Business Wire -
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#acquisition--Houston-based data intelligence company, SynMax, specializing in maritime and energy intelligence, is thrilled to announce the successful closure...
Continua a leggere

Rocket Lab Makes its Defense Prime Debut with $0.5 Billion Contract to Design and Build Satellite Constellation for Space Development Agency

Business Wire Business Wire -
As the prime contractor, Rocket Lab will design, build, test, and operate the Tranche 2 Transport Layer-Beta satellites for...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php