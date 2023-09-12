JFrog Announces “Customer First” Channel Partner Program

Innovative business framework enables partners to efficiently deliver DevOps and DevSecOps solutions to help companies better build and secure their software supply chains

“JFrog expands rapidly within the enterprise, offering both on-premises and cloud solutions. Our foundation was established through strong community support, and we’ve become pioneers in the DevOps and Security realms,” stated Tali Notman, Chief Revenue Officer at JFrog. “As we prepare for the future, I am enthusiastic to witness how our scale will further flourish through collaboration with our trusted third-party partners.”

Rather than a pyramid or tiered partner program (i.e: gold, silver, bronze), which requires steep upfront investments, the JFrog Global Partner Program is designed around a co-sell motion—enabling partners to learn by working hand-in-hand with JFrog solutions engineering, professional services, marketing and support teams. This “customer first” approach provides partners with ultimate freedom to build and scale their practices while accelerating time-to-revenue.

“Our aim is to provide value to partners by allowing them to tap into our solutions and expertise, which is trusted by many Fortune 100 companies across the globe,” said Kelly Hartman, Senior Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances at JFrog. “We flipped the traditional investment-heavy partner model on its head because we think of our partners as strategic accomplices. Together we’ll push the boundaries of technology to conquer the multi-billion-dollar DevOps, DevSecOps, MLOps and IoT markets while helping our joint customers reach their business goals.”

JFrog’s Partners program provides the flexibility to choose how partners want to create customer value with several options for each customer engagement. Certified partners can choose to co-sell, resell, or sell into US government agencies with dedicated programs to support each motion pre-and-post sales. All program options are available today along with an intuitive partner portal to simplify the engagement. The JFrog Partner Program also provides:

New incentives and deal structures that give partners multiple ways to generate more revenue.

Dedicated partner managers from the start of the journey for seamless onboarding.

Engaged JFrog sales and technical teams to support each qualified opportunity.

Curated sales and technical enablement to get partners trained on the JFrog Platform.

Jump-start, co-branded marketing kits to help partners generate interest and foster new opportunities.

Access to an expanded product and sales enablement resource library of assets.

JFrog partner, ReleaseTEAM, introduces JFrog Artifactory and other solutions to their customers with full confidence in the quality of the JFrog products and the responsiveness of the JFrog team.

“The reasoning behind the success of ReleaseTEAM and JFrog has been the quality of the JFrog products, and we’re able to collaborate with them very closely when we’re dealing with a potential issue at the customer sites. It’s like we have a lifeline into the JFrog product team,” said Shawn Doyle, CEO & Co-Founder, ReleaseTEAM. “JFrog is one of the prime reasons of ReleaseTEAM’s over 30 percent growth year-over-year.”

To sign up for JFrog’s new channel partner program visit the partner website. For more information on JFrog’s new channel partner program, read this blog or join us for this informative program overview, “A Partner Program that lets you be you,” on October 5, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. (Nasdaq: FROG), is on a mission to create a world of software delivered without friction from developer to device. Driven by a “Liquid Software” vision, the JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform is a single system of record that powers organizations to build, manage, and distribute software quickly and securely, ensuring it is available, traceable, and tamper-proof. The integrated security features also help identify, protect, and remediate against threats and vulnerabilities. JFrog’s hybrid, universal, multi-cloud platform is available as both self-hosted and SaaS services across major cloud service providers. Millions of users and 7K+ customers worldwide, including a majority of the FORTUNE 100, depend on JFrog solutions to securely embrace digital transformation. Once you leap forward, you won’t go back! Learn more at jfrog.com and follow us on Twitter: @jfrog.

