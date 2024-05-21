JFrog and Datadog Partner to Deliver Comprehensive App Utilization Insights and Accelerate Cloud Migration

The JFrog Artifactory Log Streamer Integration with Datadog Flex Offers Maintenance-Free Infrastructure with Readily Accessible Utilization and Performance Insights Across the Software Stack

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (Nasdaq: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform, today announced a new integration with Datadog, the observability and security platform for cloud applications, that gives developers visibility into logs for JFrog-managed instances of Artifactory in the cloud. The JFrog SaaS Log Streamer integration with Datadog allows organizations to increase visibility and efficiency by enabling users to select and prioritize the most important logs, focusing on the items and actions that produce the greatest business impact.









“Enterprises cannot rapidly migrate their DevOps workloads to the cloud without a high degree of trust in the target environment, as software has become critical infrastructure for every company today,” said Gal Marder, EVP of Strategy, JFrog. “Providing visibility and easy consumption of app health, usage, and other platform metrics is an essential piece of building trust with a vendor. This is why an integration with Datadog gives DevOps teams using JFrog the best-of-both-worlds: maintenance-free, single-source-of-truth infrastructure coupled with out-of-the-box, complete visibility using their observability tool of choice.”

Gartner forecasts that 85% of organizations will adopt a cloud-first strategy by 2025, with 95% of new digital workloads expected to be deployed on cloud-first platforms. The JFrog SaaS Log Streamer integration with Datadog accelerates cloud migration by centralizing log data, making it readily available to developers to access from anywhere with pre-built Datadog dashboards. The new integration provides important visibility and insight into software usage trends including:

JFrog Artifactory-Request Logs – Monitor Artifactory incoming requests to track the trend of all requests based on HTTP status codes and request methods. This data can provide useful insights such as which artifacts are most requested and by whom.

– Monitor Artifactory incoming requests to track the trend of all requests based on HTTP status codes and request methods. This data can provide useful insights such as which artifacts are most requested and by whom. Access Logs – Provide details on which entities are accessing or attempting to access JFrog instances, further helping with security efforts by identifying who, when and from where non-users are attempting to access your instance.

– Provide details on which entities are accessing or attempting to access JFrog instances, further helping with security efforts by identifying who, when and from where non-users are attempting to access your instance. Datadog Log Management – The solution unifies logs, metrics, and traces in a single view, giving joint customers rich context for analyzing log data. Whether for troubleshooting issues, optimizing performance, or investigating security threats, Flex Logs provide a cost-effective, scalable approach to centralized log management, with complete visibility across the software stack.

“Cloud migrations often introduce many complexities for developer troubleshooting. But the JFrog SaaS Log Streamer integration with Datadog simplifies onboarding and operations, making it easy to diagnose issues using contextual insights and by correlating logs with metrics,” said Pranay Kamat, Director of Product Management, Datadog. “Integrating with Flex logs helps deliver the best developer experience to our joint customers as they develop and monitor their cloud-based or hybrid applications in a cost-effective way.”

For an in-depth look at JFrog SaaS Log Streamer and its powerful integration with Datadog’s Flex Logs solution, read this blog or join us for an informative webinar with JFrog and Datadog solution experts on June 12, 2024 at 10:00 am PT.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. (Nasdaq: FROG) is on a mission to create a world of software delivered without friction from developer to device. Driven by a “Liquid Software” vision, the JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform is a single system of record that powers organizations to build, manage, and distribute software quickly and securely, to aid in making it available, traceable, and tamper-proof. The integrated security features also help identify, protect, and remediate against threats and vulnerabilities. JFrog’s hybrid, universal, multi-cloud platform is available as both self-hosted and SaaS services across major cloud service providers. Millions of users and 7K+ customers worldwide, including a majority of the Fortune 100, depend on JFrog solutions to securely embrace digital transformation. Once you leap forward, you won’t go back! Learn more at jfrog.com and follow us on Twitter: @jfrog.

