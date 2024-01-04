JETRO to Debut New Pitch Stage and Events at CES 2024 Japan Pavilion Featuring 30 Japanese Startups

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#accelerator–The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) will support 30 Japanese startups at CES 2024 (Jan. 9-12) in Las Vegas. This will be JETRO’s sixth year sponsoring the Japan (J-Startup) Pavilion at Eureka Park – CES’ premier tech arena – and for the first time, JETRO will construct a stage within the pavilion where exhibiting startups will participate in pitch events and international pitch battles. The Japan Pavilion will be located at Venetian Expo 1F Hall G Booth 62801.









Exhibitor Directory

About the Japan (J-Startup) Pavilion

This year the theme of the Japan (J-Startup) Pavilion is “Organized Chaos.” The minimalist white booth design with red highlights and scattered geometric elements is used to express a calculated chaotic space where there is order even in the midst of chaos. At the center of the pavilion lie both the Moonshot Bar & Lounge and the Event Stage to create a gathering place for visitors and exhibitors to converse and engage with one another. There will also be a concierge available to help guide visitors and introduce them to exhibitors so they may establish meaningful and relevant business connections.

The Moonshot Bar & Lounge, first introduced as the Moonshot Café at CES 2023, was established to provide a comfortable space for visitors and participating startups to meet and discuss their products and potential business opportunities. The name was chosen to encourage Japanese startups to aim for the stars and reach beyond their existing horizons.

2 Types of Pitch Events

This year, for the first time, JETRO will be hosting pitch events twice a day, three days in a row, on the new Event Stage at the center of the Japan (J-Startup) Pavilion. The morning session, titled “Japan Startup Intro,” will feature nine startups each day (27 across three days) delivering pitch presentations about their latest products to visitors. In the afternoon, JETRO will host a “Global Pitch Battle,” where startups from around the globe, not just Japan, are invited to participate in pitch battles centered on three different themes. This is a unique chance to witness the latest and greatest in global innovation.

In addition, before each pitch session, enjoy performances by a professional calligrapher who combines traditional calligraphy with street art, like graffiti; and after the pitches, participate in a giveaway.

Pitch Event Schedule

Day 1: Tuesday, January 9 11:00 – 11:30AM: Japan Startup Intro 2:00 – 2:30PM: Global Pitch Battle (Theme: Lifestyle) Day 2: Wednesday, January 10 11:00 – 11:30AM: Japan Startup Intro 2:00 – 2:30PM: Global Pitch Battle (Theme: Sustainability) Day 3: Thursday, January 11 11:00 – 11:30AM: Japan Startup Intro 2:00 – 2:30PM: Global Pitch Battle (Theme: FoodTech)

Media Events

During the week of CES 2024, many of the Japan (J-Startup) Pavilion exhibitors will also participate in related media events, namely Launch.IT, CES Unveiled, and ShowStoppers. Launch.IT is a pitch event featuring exclusively Japanese startups, where ten carefully selected startups will deliver pitches and conduct Q&A sessions for local media. Launch.IT was first hosted during CES 2023 and received high praise from many journalists, so JETRO decided to host it again this year. CES Unveiled is a high-profile press event where the best new technologies and products are “unveiled” to media right before CES. ShowStoppers is a press event where participating companies showcase their products to media from around the world.

Media Event Schedule

Launch.IT – Sunday, January 7 @ 2:00 – 4:00PM Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino

Unveiled – Sunday, January 7 @ 5:00 – 8:30PM Mandalay Bay Convention Center

ShowStoppers – Tuesday, January 9 @ 6:00 – 10:00PM Bellagio Hotel and Casino

About JETRO

JETRO is a Japanese government-affiliated agency that supports Japanese businesses expanding globally and international businesses entering Japan. JETRO’s Startup Division assists innovative Japanese startups in entering the global market. JETRO has organized the CES Japan (J-Startup) Pavilion since 2019.

About J-Startup

J-Startup is a startup support program launched by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) in 2018 to boost innovation activities and help promising startups compete globally. Operated collaboratively by JETRO and METI, the program provides chosen startups with various resources and support.

Contacts

Ken Yoshida



Will Ferguson

JETRO San Francisco



Email: Startup@jetro.go.jp