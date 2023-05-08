<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Jenzabar’s Student Systems Are 2022’s #1 Selected Solutions Overall in Higher Education

Institutions Chose Jenzabar’s Student Systems More Than Any Other Provider, Marking the Third Consecutive Year That Jenzabar Leads Student System Selections

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jenzabar, Inc., a leading technology innovator in higher education serving the new student, today announced that its student systems were once again the most-selected student solutions overall in higher education, according to Tambellini Group’s 2023 annual report on student systems. This is the second consecutive year that Jenzabar’s student systems were the most-selected solutions overall and the third consecutive year that Jenzabar’s student systems were the most-selected solutions amongst private, not-for-profit institutions.

According to Tambellini Group’s 2023 Student Systems Higher Education Market Share, Trends and Leaders report, the growing need for software-as-a-service (SaaS) environments encouraged institutions to select cloud-based student systems that have a focus on student success analytics, student experiences, and business process automation. Jenzabar’s student systems led the market with more selections in 2022 than any other vendor. This volume of selections highlights that institutions trust Jenzabar to help them transform and deliver modern student experiences.

“Higher education institutions need student systems that improve experiences and simplify processes for all users, including students, faculty, and staff,” said Vicki Tambellini, Tambellini Group’s CEO and Founder. “Going forward, we predict institutions will continue to seek out integrated and modern student solutions that support innovation, automation, and transformation.”

Driven by Jenzabar’s student-first philosophy, Jenzabar’s student systems make it easy for students to successfully navigate the increasingly complex and technology-focused higher education environment. With Jenzabar’s self-service capabilities and user-friendly solutions, students have more agency over their learning journeys and can engage with institutional personnel when, where, and how they need to.

Jenzabar’s student systems also directly integrate with the rest of Jenzabar’s solutions, including Jenzabar’s HCM and finance solutions, which were the most-selected systems among private, not-for-profit institutions in 2022. With a fully connected and integrated technology stack, colleges and universities can centralize, easily access, and analyze data across a variety of domains to improve how they identify, recruit, and enroll their right-fit students, as well as how they increase retention and success for their existing students.

“Jenzabar’s mission is to help learners unlock their full potential and become their masterpiece. As student needs and expectations change, institutions must leverage powerful technologies that enable modern experiences and deliver on the promise of higher education,” said Ling Chai, Founder, President, and CEO of Jenzabar. “This is why colleges and universities continue to partner with Jenzabar: They know we share their mission. We are proud to partner with institutions that trust in our vision: a higher education environment in which everyone, anywhere has the opportunity to find, learn, and live their true calling.”

About Jenzabar

Created out of a passion for education and a vision for technology, Jenzabar offers disruptive, innovative software solutions and services that empower students’ success and help higher education institutions meet the demands of the modern student. Over 1,350 higher educational campuses harness Jenzabar solutions for improved performance across campus and a more personalized and connected experience for the student. For further information, please visit www.jenzabar.com or on Twitter @Jenzabar or on LinkedIn.

