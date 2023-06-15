Jenzabar One Wins Gold Stevie for Best Education Cloud-Based Solution in the 2023 American Business Awards®

Jenzabar One Was Honored for Its Ability to Optimize Operations, Unburden the Back Office, and Drive Student Success

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jenzabar, a leading technology innovator in higher education serving the new student, today announced that Jenzabar One won a Gold Stevie® Award for the best Education Cloud-Based Solution in the 21st Annual American Business Awards®. Jenzabar One was recognized for enabling higher education institutions to eliminate data silos, achieve cost savings, reduce the technology clutter across campus, and enhance experiences for both students and staff on and off campus.

Historically, higher education institutions relied on best-of-breed technology solutions, choosing different software components from a variety of vendors to address very specific needs. Over time, this process created data silos and complexities brought about from integration challenges. Jenzabar One solves these problems and enables unparalleled collaboration by uniting traditionally disparate solutions like ERP, SIS, HCM, and finance systems on a single, unified cloud platform.

“For more than 30 years, Jenzabar’s mission has been to transform higher education by providing institutions with software solutions that were built exclusively for them, ensuring anyone, anywhere has the opportunity to find, learn, and live their true calling,” said Ling Chai, President, Founder, and CEO of Jenzabar. “Jenzabar One gives institutions the tools they need to drive institutional and student success no matter what challenges the future brings. We are so proud to win this Gold Stevie Award, and we remain committed to delivering further innovations to reshape higher education.”

Jenzabar One addresses critical needs across campus, from optimizing operations for staff, unburdening the back office, and improving business processes, to giving students the self-service solutions they need to have more agency in their educational journeys. Institutions using Jenzabar One have experienced increases in student enrollment and retention, graduation, cost savings, student engagement, tuition revenue, and yield, among other outcomes.

Over 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“It is very gratifying for us to be able to recognize the achievements of such a wide variety of organizations, teams, and individuals in the 21st ABAs,” said Maggie Miller, President of the Stevie Awards.

About Jenzabar

Created out of a passion for education and a vision for technology, Jenzabar offers disruptive, innovative software solutions and services that empower students’ success and help higher education institutions meet the demands of the modern student. Over 1,350 higher educational campuses harness Jenzabar solutions for improved performance across campus and a more personalized and connected experience for the student. For further information, please visit www.jenzabar.com or on Twitter @Jenzabar or on LinkedIn.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

