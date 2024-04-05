Jens Erik Gould, Amalga Group CEO, Explains How Nearshore Staff Augmentation Benefits Records Retrieval in Recent Interview

Amalga Group is announcing an exclusive interview its CEO Jens Erik Gould gave to Markets Herald, in which he discusses how nearshore staff augmentation can benefit records retrieval.

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In recent years, companies across the United States have realized the tremendous benefits that nearshore staff augmentation can have on their businesses. Jens Erik Gould, the CEO of Amalga Group, sat down for a recent interview with Markets Herald to discuss one aspect of this—records retrieval.

Data and information drive many facets of business today, yet it can be very challenging for companies to properly and efficiently handle it all. Records retrieval, an essential activity in the insurance and legal industries, is a process that involves the discovery and gathering of physical and digital files stored in databases or archives.

Jens Erik Gould says this process involves requesting documents from organizations such as employers, medical facilities and government agencies. The process also involves a lot of follow-up, research, accuracy checking, sorting, organizing, data entry, and much more.

There are many records retrieval service companies on the market, but they have been experiencing significant staffing challenges of late. Jens Erik Gould points out in the interview that turnover has been a prime source of these challenges, as has the rising cost of salaries in the industry. Another major challenge has been figuring out how to create a secure digital environment for the storage and dissemination of potentially sensitive files, especially when remote work has become so prevalent.

For these reasons, businesses have turned to nearshore staff augmentation, looking outside U.S. geographical boundaries to build a team dedicated to records retrieval.

Gould says nearshore augmentation provides several benefits to U.S. companies, especially since many nearshore teams are based in Latin American countries that are in similar time zones as the U.S.

Many of the workers in these countries speak English fluently, he said, which makes communication relatively simple.

Nearshore staff augmentation companies can uniquely address the challenges businesses face in records retrieval, says Jens Erik Gould. The specialists who work for these companies tend to be loyal and reliable, which results in a lower turnover rate.

Nearshore teams are also often more cost effective than teams of in-house employees. On top of that, Latin American specialists have deep expertise, possessing years of experience working for U.S. companies in several different sectors.

In his interview with Markets Herald, Jens Erik Gould also discusses how records retrieval companies, law firms, and insurance companies integrate nearshore staff augmentation into the records retrieval process. Finally, he explains what Amalga Group’s “Nearshore for Records Retrieval” program is and how it works.

To read Jens Erik Gould’s full interview with Markets Herald, visit marketsherald.com.



For more information on Amalga Group, visit amalgagroup.com.

About Jens Erik Gould

Jens Erik Gould is the Founder & CEO of Amalga Group, a Texas-based nearshore outsourcing company specializing in providing highly qualified talent in IT, software engineering, and contact centers. Gould developed his Latin America expertise as a foreign correspondent covering business, politics, and energy from the region for esteemed media outlets like Bloomberg News, The New York Times, and TIME Magazine.

About Amalga Group

Amalga Group, a Texas-based nearshore outsourcing firm, delivers cost-effective talent in IT, software engineering, and customer service. Their top-tier Latin American team aids U.S. companies in healthcare and tech, tackling labor shortages while minimizing costs. Going beyond typical outsourcing, Amalga Group adopts an on-demand talent model, providing flexibility for rapid workforce scaling. Backed by seasoned professionals, their strategic services drive measurable growth for clients of all sizes.

