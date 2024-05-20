Jenne, Inc., i-PRO, and Status Solutions Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Situational Awareness Solutions

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Jenne, Inc., one of the nation’s premier value-added technology solutions distributors and cloud services brokerage, today announced that it is partnering with i-PRO Co., Ltd. (formerly Panasonic Security), a global leader in professional security solutions for surveillance and public safety, and Status Solutions, a pioneer provider of situational awareness services. The alliance offers a comprehensive solution that integrates i-PRO cutting-edge camera technology with Status Solutions’ first-class middleware, providing customers with unparalleled situational awareness capabilities.





The powerful i-PRO AI cameras with edge-based analytics and Video Insight VMS combined with Status Solutions’ robust middleware platform enable access to real-time information via a live video feed, enhancing their ability to monitor and respond to critical situations effectively. This integration ensures that any triggering event captured by i-PRO cameras can be seamlessly transmitted from Video Insight to any screen for immediate awareness, empowering users to take timely and informed action.

“Our partnership with i-PRO marks an advancement in our mission to provide best-in-class situational awareness solutions to our customers,” said Danielle Myers, Status Solutions’ Lead Evangelist. “Together, we are equipping our customers with a comprehensive solution that significantly bolsters their preparedness and response capabilities during critical situations.”

The collaboration between Status Solutions and i-PRO will not only streamline operations but also provide customers with a preparedness model, ensuring that individuals have access to the information they need when it matters most. This partnership underscores both companies’ commitment to delivering innovative solutions that prioritize safety, security, and peace of mind.

“We are thrilled to partner with Status Solutions to deliver an integrated solution that sets the standard for situational awareness,” said Bill Brennan, President of i-PRO Americas Inc. “By combining the i-PRO industry-leading camera technology with Status Solutions’ expertise in middleware solutions, we are empowering organizations to proactively address security challenges and keep their environments safe.”

“This partnership is very exciting as it allows us to package together two very strong brands giving us a more expansive solution for security partners to utilize,” said Dan Wild, Sr. Director, Strategic Relationships, Jenne, Inc.

The technology resulting from this partnership has undergone thorough testing to ensure seamless integration and optimal performance. Customers can trust that the combined solution from Status Solutions and i-PRO will deliver reliable and effective situational awareness capabilities in any environment.

ABOUT JENNE

Jenne, Inc. is a leading cloud services brokerage and value-added distributor of technology solutions focusing on Unified Communications and collaboration, networking and infrastructure, video conferencing, physical security, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Founded in 1986, Jenne is committed to providing agents, resellers, integrators, and service providers with a broad product and solutions selection, competitive pricing, on-time accurate delivery, outstanding technical support, and ongoing sales and technical training through Jenne University. The company is headquartered in Avon, Ohio.

ABOUT STATUS SOLUTIONS

Status Solutions is your partner in protecting what matters most. For more than 20 years, we’ve made it our mission to evolve with the changes that impact the safety of your students, residents, customers, and employees, as well as your property and business assets. We’ve learned how to adapt to what’s happening in the world, but more importantly, we make it our priority to stay nimble enough to custom-build a safety solution that works for you. Status Solutions has built a reputation for being a pioneer, and now a master, of situational awareness services, including life safety assurance, real-time security monitoring and data analysis, environmental awareness, and mass notification technologies. We carefully craft custom software solutions that give your team awareness of what’s happening, empower them to take action, and then provide the analysis that helps them adapt and stay ahead of threats, no matter how mundane or extreme. For more information, visit us at StatusSolutions.com and follow us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

ABOUT I-PRO

i-PRO Co., Ltd., is a global leader of advanced sensing technologies in the fields of Intelligent Surveillance, Public Safety and Industrial/Medical Imaging. Established in 2019, i-PRO was built on a legacy of over 60 years of innovation with Panasonic.

The company’s products, software and services extend human senses to capture moments of truth with innovations that inform and protect. To help create a safer world, i-PRO Co., Ltd., supports the work of professionals who protect and save lives.

