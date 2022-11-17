Jeff Ryan Joins McAfee as Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer

Ryan joins McAfee to strengthen talent strategy and enhance employee engagement

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–McAfee Corp. (“McAfee”), a global leader in online protection, today announced the appointment of Jeff Ryan as Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer, effective Nov. 28, 2022. Ryan will join the McAfee executive team reporting directly to Greg Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Ryan joins McAfee from Zynga Inc., a global leader in interactive entertainment, where he served as Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer. Before Zynga, Ryan played a pivotal role in enabling brands, including GoPro and CBS Interactive, to scale exponentially while cultivating employee engagement. With more than 20 years of experience developing high-performing teams, people, and culture, Ryan holds an enviable track record of helping companies successfully navigate through periods of high growth.

“As McAfee redefines online protection for millions of people and families around the world, we know that our employees are at the heart of our success,” explains Greg Johnson, McAfee President and Chief Executive Officer. “With Jeff’s leadership, we believe we can continue to attract world-class talent while unlocking even greater potential and opportunities to help our team members thrive and do their best work. We are very excited to welcome Jeff to the McAfee team.”

As Chief People Officer at McAfee, Ryan will oversee all areas of human resources, including attraction, learning and development, retention, recognition, total rewards, and workplace strategy. He will also accelerate McAfee’s commitment to championing diversity and inclusion initiatives and creating a culture where all can belong.

“I am honored to be joining McAfee at this important time in the company’s history,” said Jeff Ryan. “The work McAfee team members do every day has never been more critical or in demand. I look forward to creating a thoughtful people strategy, underpinned by a culture of inclusivity, that helps strengthen this high-performing team as we deliver on our shared mission to provide people and families the safety and confidence to live life online.”

Ryan earned his MBA from UCLA’s Anderson School of Management and his Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from UCLA. He also serves on the board of directors of the C100, a mission-driven community of Canadians in tech committed to supporting, inspiring, and connecting entrepreneurial leaders.

