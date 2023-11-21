Jeff Moses Named CEO of WorkForce Software

A 25-year veteran of B2B Cloud SaaS businesses most recently serving as WorkForce’s Chief Revenue Officer, Moses will lead #1 rated global workforce management software company

Mike Morini to continue serving on the Board of Directors

LIVONIA, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WorkForce Software, the first global provider of integrated employee experience and workforce management solutions, announced today that Jeff Moses has been named Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective January 1, 2024. As CEO, Moses will lead WorkForce Software’s global business strategy, oversee global software operations, champion the success of its more than 1,100 customers, and grow and support its global partner ecosystem.





A 25-plus-year veteran of B2B Cloud SaaS businesses, Moses has built a reputation as an industry-leading go-to-market strategist and revenue champion. In 2023, Moses expanded his Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) role at WorkForce Software to include management of the revenue cycle from acquisition through retention, as well as the implementation services and customer success functions. During his tenure as CRO, WorkForce Software posted its highest-ever revenue growth and closed the largest commercial agreements in the company’s history, including Fortune 100 global brands in the manufacturing, high-tech, and CPG industries and U.S. state and local entities. Before his roles at WorkForce Software, Moses held key sales, management, and operations-leadership roles at Blackbaud, Informatica, and SAP.

“It is an honor to assume the CEO role at WorkForce Software, continuing the focus on our customers’ success and the well-being of our employees that Mike made central to our culture,” said Moses. “At a time when both the demands on businesses for optimizing labor and employee demands for improved experience and control are increasing, there is a growing requirement for solutions like ours to provide a lasting positive impact to the business. We’ve never been more prepared to meet that need head-on, continuing to partner with leading global organizations that trust Workforce Software to solve ever more complex labor requirements.”

Current WorkForce Software CEO Mike Morini will continue in his role through December 31, 2023, after which, he will continue to hold his position on the company’s Board of Directors, remaining actively involved in its mission and direction. Morini served as CEO of WorkForce Software for 8 years and was recently named a Top 50 SaaS CEO of 2023 by The Software Report and a Top 100 Highest-Rated Chief Executive Officer in 2022 by Comparably.

“I am proud of what we’ve accomplished these past 8 years, and I am excited to see Jeff step up into this role,” said Morini. “I am looking forward to continuing to partner with Jeff and the entire WorkForce family on this next phase of growth as a member of the Board.”

“Jeff is the right choice to lead WorkForce Software and its talented team. He is an innovator with a long track record of defining and executing global growth strategies as well as advocating for our customers,” said John Borgerding, WorkForce Software Chairman and operating executive at Elliott Investment Management L.P. “Jeff’s experience and tenacity have helped to drive WorkForce’s current success, and I’m eager to see him take the reins as CEO. I also want to thank Mike for his years of service to the company, and I look forward to working together on the Board.”

“We’re proud to have Jeff step into the CEO role at such a pivotal moment for WorkForce Software and the customers it serves globally,” said Ryan Hinkle, Managing Director at Insight Partners and WorkForce Software Board Member. “With the company’s market-leading workforce-management solutions combined with Jeff’s market expertise, we are confident that WorkForce Software is primed to enter its next phase of growth, innovate further and deliver even greater value to key stakeholders.”

About WorkForce Software

WorkForce Software is the #1 rated workforce management solution for large, global employers and the first to deliver integrated employee communication capabilities. The company’s WorkForce Suite adapts to each organization’s needs—no matter how unique their pay rules, labor regulations, and schedules—while delivering a breakthrough employee experience at the time and place work happens. Enterprise-grade and future-ready, WorkForce Software is helping some of the world’s most innovative organizations optimize their workforce, protect against compliance risks, and increase employee engagement to unlock new potential for resiliency and optimal performance. When your employees include deskless or hourly workers, unionized, full-time, part-time, or seasonal, WorkForce Software makes managing your global workforce easy, less costly, and more rewarding for everyone. For more information, please visit www.workforcesoftware.com.

WorkForce Software’s solutions are also available through our global reseller, SAP. To learn more, please visit www.workforcesoftware.com/partner/sap/.

