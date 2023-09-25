Home Business Wire Jeff Kristick Appointed Chief Revenue Officer at Avetta
Jeff Kristick Appointed Chief Revenue Officer at Avetta

LEHI, Utah & HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#riskmanagementAvetta®, a leading provider of supply chain risk management solutions, announced the appointment of Jeff Kristick as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this newly created role, Jeff will lead Avetta’s global revenue operations. Jeff brings over two decades of go-to-market experience in the enterprise and Software as a Service (SaaS) sectors.


“Jeff’s appointment to our new CRO position comes at a pivotal time when Avetta is enjoying strong revenue growth and profitability. We’re thrilled to have Jeff join our leadership team as we scale our organization for the next phase of growth,” said Arshad Matin, Avetta CEO.

Prior to joining Avetta, Jeff held leadership roles at TIBCO Software including Senior Vice President of TIBCO Sales for North America and Europe. During his time there, he helped lead initiatives to achieve their next level of financial, operational, and market success.

Before TIBCO, Jeff held an operational role as the President of Meridian Knowledge Solution, as well as sales and marketing roles at Oracle, SAP, SuccessFactors, Plateau Systems, and Siebel Systems.

Jeff holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the United States Naval Academy, and a master’s degree in business administration and operations from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

About Avetta

The Avetta SaaS platform helps clients manage supply chain risk and their suppliers to become more qualified for jobs. For hiring clients in our network, we offer the world’s largest supply chain risk management network to manage supplier safety, sustainability, worker competency and performance. We perform contractor prequalification and worker competency management across major industries, all over the globe, including construction, energy, facilities, high tech, manufacturing, mining and telecom.

For suppliers in our network, our audit and verification services help lower their safety incidents rate by 29%. As a result, nearly 50% of members find additional job opportunities within the first year of joining. In addition, our suppliers receive privileged access to the Avetta Marketplace, where dozens of partners offer special discounts for business services like insurance and work gear. Avetta serves 500+ enterprise companies and 125,000+ suppliers across 120+ countries.

Visit https://www.avetta.com/ for more information.

