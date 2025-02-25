Jeeva.ai Achieves 16x Growth in 2024 and Drives AI-Driven Sales Transformation with Board Appointment of Dan Wright

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jeeva.ai, a pioneer in go-to-market automation with AI agents, announced a record-setting 16x growth in fiscal year 2024—a milestone that underscores the market’s appetite for sales AI solutions. This achievement is further bolstered by the appointment of Dan Wright to its Board of Directors, an addition set to accelerate the company’s mission to boost global GDP by unleashing AI agents that scale productivity.

Sales, BizDev, and Customer Service are vital functions that often waste time on manual tasks. Jeeva.ai’s autonomous agents handle data enrichment, prospecting, follow-ups, and analytics so that top talent can focus on creative, high-impact work.

Fiscal Year 2024 Highlights – Jeeva.ai’s Breakthrough Year:

Explosive Growth: Jeeva.ai achieved 16x growth in 2024, securing major contracts across technology, finance, retail, healthcare, and other high-growth sectors.

Comprehensive AI Agent Suite: The launch of an integrated suite of autonomous AI agents, including Outbound, Inbound, Chat, LinkedIn, and Enrichment (RevOps), has transformed sales and revenue operations, empowering teams to focus on strategic initiatives.

Enhanced Customer Engagement: By automating lead discovery, outreach, and follow-ups, Jeeva’s platform helps organizations accelerate pipelines, close deals faster, and boost efficiency.

Welcoming Dan Wright to the Board:

Jeeva.ai is proud to welcome Dan Wright, CEO of Armada and former CEO of DataRobot as well as COO of AppDynamics, to its Board. With a decade of experience scaling enterprise AI and SaaS companies, Dan has pioneered enterprise-grade AI solutions. “Joining Jeeva.ai’s board is an opportunity to drive breakthrough productivity and transform how businesses harness AI in sales,” said Dan Wright. “I look forward to helping scale our innovative agent suite and unlock new levels of efficiency.”

Looking Ahead:

CEO Gaurav Bhattacharya added, “2024 has been a remarkable year for Jeeva.ai. Our 16x growth and the launch of a comprehensive AI agent suite are testaments to the market’s trust in our solutions. With Dan’s leadership on board, we hope to revolutionize sales operations and deliver greater value to customers.”

Jeeva.ai will continue its journey with a major launch scheduled for this Tuesday, reaffirming its commitment to AI-driven sales automation.

About Jeeva.ai:

Jeeva.ai is an AI-powered platform dedicated to automating lead discovery, data enrichment, and outreach, enabling businesses to accelerate pipelines, close deals faster, and achieve unmatched efficiency. By harnessing autonomous AI agents, Jeeva.ai is redefining sales.

Phone number: 424-645-7525

Email address: g@jeeva.ai