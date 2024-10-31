JEDEC Publishes LPDDR5 CAMM2 Connector Performance Standard

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JEDEC Solid State Technology Association, the global leader in standards development for the microelectronics industry, today announced the publication of PS-007A LPDDR5 CAMM2 Connector Performance Standard. The connector, referred to as “LP5CAMM2,” is designed to offer a standardized modular LPDDR5 solution with ecosystem support, unlike the traditional LPDDR5 memory-down approach. Developed by JEDEC’s JC-11 Committee for Mechanical Standardization, PS-007A is available for free download from the JEDEC website.





As compared to a DDR5 SODIMM connector, benefits of the LP5CAMM2 connector include:

Better signal integrity (SI) and improved radio frequency interference (RFI)

To enable a module solution with lower power consumption and increased battery life

50% form factor reduction with the similar Z height

“Specifically designed for devices that require a thin, compact form factor, JEDEC is proud to introduce LP5CAMM2, highlighting its interoperability, sustainability, and thermal performance improvements to benefit both the industry and consumers,” said Xiang Li, JC-11 Committee Chair.

Industry Support

“Amphenol continues to be committed to enabling the electronics revolution through activities such as our participation in JEDEC’s JC-11 committee,” said Trent Do, Director of Engineering, Amphenol. He added, “We are delighted to support the LPDDR5 CAMM2 connector development alongside our colleagues in JEDEC.”

“Argosy is excited to announce that the LPDDR5 CAMM2 connector we helped develop in JEDEC’s JC-11 committee has been successfully completed, specifically designed to offer a standardized modular LPDDR5 solution with ecosystem support, it can be applied in thin, compact form factor or high-performance computing,” said Sammy Liu, President of Argosy Research Inc.

“LPDDR5 CAMM2 connector provides superior SI performance, high reliability and serviceability. It facilitates thermal management in HPC and AI application. FIT is proud of being a CAMM2 connector supplier,” said Julia Jiang, FIT VP of Sales.

“The performance defined in the standard for the LP5CAMM2 connector provides the margin required for many generations and speeds of the module. It provides a common standard that many connector vendors can support and enables further expansion of the LP5CAMM2 module utilization in Lenovo and the industry,” said Tadashi Kosuga, DE & ED, Commercial Subsystem Development at Lenovo.

“LOTES is proud to be an early adopter and key contributor to CAMM connector design,” said Mr. Ted Ju, CEO, LOTES. He added, “Our contributions to the development of the PS-007 LPDDR5 CAMM2 Connector underscore our commitment to the development of open industry standards in JEDEC, and we are delighted to have collaborated with our colleagues in JEDEC to enable this low-profile, scalable, and versatile connector solution to meet the demands for a wide range of applications.”

“The LP5CAMM2 connector is not only a standard connector, but it also represents a significant innovation from both a system and connector design perspective,” said Smark Huo, CEO, Shenzhen Deren Electronic Co., Ltd. He added, “This connector offers huge performance benefits and opens up new paths for future designs, including in applications such as SSDs and GPUs. Our company is proud to have contributed to this achievement and we look forward to collaborating on future standards development efforts with our JEDEC colleagues.”

