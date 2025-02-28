JBT Marel Declares Quarterly Dividend

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE and Nasdaq Iceland: JBTM) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of outstanding common stock. The dividend will be payable on March 24, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business of March 10, 2025.

