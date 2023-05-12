<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) announced that on May 12, 2023, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of outstanding common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 8, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 25, 2023.

JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) is a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food & beverage industry. JBT designs, produces and services sophisticated products and systems for multi-national and regional customers through its FoodTech segment. JBT also sells critical equipment and services to domestic and international air transportation customers through its AeroTech segment. JBT Corporation employs approximately 7,200 people worldwide and operates sales, service, manufacturing, and sourcing operations in more than 25 countries. For more information, please visit www.jbtc.com.

Kedric Meredith

(312) 861-6034

kedric.meredith@jbtc.com

Marlee Spangler

(312) 861-5789

marlee.spangler@jbtc.com

