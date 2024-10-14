Home Business Wire JBT Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule
Business Wire

JBT Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

di Business Wire

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) will report third quarter 2024 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22, 2024. A conference call is scheduled for 10:00 AM ET on Wednesday, October 23, 2024.


Please register in advance to participate in the conference call: Conference Call Registration

Upon registering for the conference call, participants will receive dial-in information, as well as a unique registrant and conference ID that they will use to access the event.

The call will be simultaneously webcast, for listen-only mode, by accessing the following website: Webcast Registration. The webcast will also be available for replay shortly after the call ends.

This information is also available on JBT’s website https://ir.jbtc.com/events-and-presentations/.

JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) is a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food & beverage industry. JBT designs, produces, and services sophisticated products and systems for a broad range of end markets, generating roughly one-half of its annual revenue from recurring parts, service, rebuilds, and leasing operations. JBT employs approximately 5,100 people worldwide and operates sales, service, manufacturing, and sourcing operations in more than 25 countries. For more information, please visit www.jbtc.com. 

Contacts

Investors & Media:

Marlee Spangler

(312) 861-5789

marlee.spangler@jbtc.com

